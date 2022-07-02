Athletics at Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Athletics look to win two in a row against the Mariners in the third game of this four-game set.

The A's broke up a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Mariners in game two of this series. The loss for the Mariners halted a three-game winning streak and tied up this four-game series. The M's won 8-6 in the first game and the second game couldn't have been more different.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The 3-1 Athletics win was effectively a pitcher's duel. James Kaprielian picked up his first victory of the season after several tries. He pitched great, going six innings and only gave up one run. The Mariners only had four hits the whole game. The Athletics won off two RBIs from Sean Murphy with a single in the fifth and a homer in the seventh to give Oakland more breathing room.

The A's will look to keep up the pressure by starting Paul Blackburn. The righty is vying to be the club's best pitcher with a 6-3 record and a 3.12 ERA. The Mariners will start George Kirby for game three, who is 2-3 with a 4.08 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.