Athletics at Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics look to win two in a row against the Mariners in the third game of this four-game set.

The A's broke up a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Mariners in game two of this series. The loss for the Mariners halted a three-game winning streak and tied up this four-game series. The M's won 8-6 in the first game and the second game couldn't have been more different. 

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The 3-1 Athletics win was effectively a pitcher's duel. James Kaprielian picked up his first victory of the season after several tries. He pitched great, going six innings and only gave up one run. The Mariners only had four hits the whole game. The Athletics won off two RBIs from Sean Murphy with a single in the fifth and a homer in the seventh to give Oakland more breathing room. 

The A's will look to keep up the pressure by starting Paul Blackburn. The righty is vying to be the club's best pitcher with a 6-3 record and a 3.12 ERA. The Mariners will start George Kirby for game three, who is 2-3 with a 4.08 ERA. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18623574
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Mets

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18614372
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Giants

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18618770
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Phillies

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate following a 2-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics at Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

Henry 180 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy