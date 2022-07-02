How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, the Brewers look to keep up the momentum against the Pirates after a 19-2 win on Friday.

It's probably best if the Pirates forget that the game on Friday night ever happened. The game got out of hand pretty quickly after the Brewers scored seven runs in the second inning and that was just a preview of the landslide to come. The Brewers beat the Pirates 19-2 to put many exclamation marks on the second game of this series. It tied up this series after a nail-bitter 8-7 Pirates win in the opener. 

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Between the second and eighth innings, the Brewers only scored two more runs. In the grand scheme of things, it looked like the Brewers were going to put it in cruise control. Then, they woke up and score eight more in the eighth and if that wasn't enough scored two more in the ninth. 

If you could pick a standout player in the offensive onslaught it would have to be Rowdy Tallez. The Brewers' first baseman hit his fifth homer in five games and he hit five RBIs on the night. What shouldn't be lost in all of the scoring was starter Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. 

The Pirates will look to shake that one off by starting Bryse Wilson. It may be difficult, though, as Wilson is 0-4 with an 8.29 ERA. Aaron Ashby is going for the Brewers and his record isn't much better at 1-5 but he has a 4.25 ERA. 

Will we see another game tonight where the scoreboard lights up out of control? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18614372
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Giants

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate following a 2-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics at Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18623574
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18618770
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Phillies

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Mets

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

Henry 180 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy