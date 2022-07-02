How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

On Saturday, the Brewers look to keep up the momentum against the Pirates after a 19-2 win on Friday.

It's probably best if the Pirates forget that the game on Friday night ever happened. The game got out of hand pretty quickly after the Brewers scored seven runs in the second inning and that was just a preview of the landslide to come. The Brewers beat the Pirates 19-2 to put many exclamation marks on the second game of this series. It tied up this series after a nail-bitter 8-7 Pirates win in the opener.

Between the second and eighth innings, the Brewers only scored two more runs. In the grand scheme of things, it looked like the Brewers were going to put it in cruise control. Then, they woke up and score eight more in the eighth and if that wasn't enough scored two more in the ninth.

If you could pick a standout player in the offensive onslaught it would have to be Rowdy Tallez. The Brewers' first baseman hit his fifth homer in five games and he hit five RBIs on the night. What shouldn't be lost in all of the scoring was starter Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

The Pirates will look to shake that one off by starting Bryse Wilson. It may be difficult, though, as Wilson is 0-4 with an 8.29 ERA. Aaron Ashby is going for the Brewers and his record isn't much better at 1-5 but he has a 4.25 ERA.

Will we see another game tonight where the scoreboard lights up out of control?

