How to Watch Cardinals at Phillies

The Phillies go for their third straight win on Saturday when they host the Cardinals for the second game of a three-game series.

The Phillies battled back from a 3-0 deficit on Friday night to get a big 5-3 win against the Cardinals in the opening game of their three-game series.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Derrick Hall and Rhys Hoskins both homered for the Phillies, who are trying to get back on track after losing six of nine over the last two weeks.

The Phillies got a big 14-4 win against the Braves on Thursday and then followed that up with the win against the Cardinals. Saturday, they will look to make it three in a row with another win.

The Cardinals, though, will send Matthew Liberatore to the mound looking to even the series. Liberatore is 2-1 on the year with a 4.00 ERA. This will be just his fifth start of the year and the Cardinals have won three of his first four.

The Cardinals have now lost two in a row and five of their last eight and have dropped two games back of the first place Brewers in the NL Central. They are still within striking distance, but need to start playing better to keep pace.

