How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Friday at 10:15 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022

Friday, July 1, 2022 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

The Giants are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (358 total).

The Giants' .322 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in the league.

The White Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

The White Sox have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 309 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has racked up a team-leading 40 runs batted in.

Flores' home runs place him 75th in MLB, and he is 40th in RBI.

Pederson has shown his power as he paces his team with 17 home runs.

Thairo Estrada paces the Giants' lineup with a .256 batting average.

Mike Yastrzemski has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while batting .244.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs this season with nine while driving in 35 runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu ranks 75th in home runs and 69th in RBI.

Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in with 38 while batting .294 with eight homers.

Overall, Robert is 92nd in homers and 53rd in RBI this season.

Tim Anderson is slashing .340/.377/.460 this season for the White Sox.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in batting average (.302) this season while adding seven home runs and 33 RBI.

Giants and White Sox Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Reds L 4-2 Home 6/25/2022 Reds W 9-2 Home 6/26/2022 Reds L 10-3 Home 6/28/2022 Tigers W 4-3 Home 6/29/2022 Tigers L 3-2 Home 7/1/2022 White Sox - Home 7/2/2022 White Sox - Home 7/3/2022 White Sox - Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Orioles L 6-2 Home 6/26/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 6/27/2022 Angels L 4-3 Away 6/28/2022 Angels W 11-4 Away 6/29/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 7/1/2022 Giants - Away 7/2/2022 Giants - Away 7/3/2022 Giants - Away 7/4/2022 Twins - Home 7/5/2022 Twins - Home 7/6/2022 Twins - Home

