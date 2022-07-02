How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Friday at 10:15 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Giants are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (358 total).
  • The Giants' .322 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
  • The White Sox have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 309 (4.2 per game).
  • The White Sox have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has racked up a team-leading 40 runs batted in.
  • Flores' home runs place him 75th in MLB, and he is 40th in RBI.
  • Pederson has shown his power as he paces his team with 17 home runs.
  • Thairo Estrada paces the Giants' lineup with a .256 batting average.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while batting .244.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs this season with nine while driving in 35 runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu ranks 75th in home runs and 69th in RBI.
  • Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in with 38 while batting .294 with eight homers.
  • Overall, Robert is 92nd in homers and 53rd in RBI this season.
  • Tim Anderson is slashing .340/.377/.460 this season for the White Sox.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in batting average (.302) this season while adding seven home runs and 33 RBI.

Giants and White Sox Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Reds

L 4-2

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

W 9-2

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

L 10-3

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

W 4-3

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Home

7/1/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/2/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Orioles

L 6-2

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

6/27/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

W 11-4

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/6/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
1
2022

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

