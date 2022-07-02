How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Friday at 10:15 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (358 total).
- The Giants' .322 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- The White Sox have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 309 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has racked up a team-leading 40 runs batted in.
- Flores' home runs place him 75th in MLB, and he is 40th in RBI.
- Pederson has shown his power as he paces his team with 17 home runs.
- Thairo Estrada paces the Giants' lineup with a .256 batting average.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while batting .244.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs this season with nine while driving in 35 runs.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu ranks 75th in home runs and 69th in RBI.
- Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in with 38 while batting .294 with eight homers.
- Overall, Robert is 92nd in homers and 53rd in RBI this season.
- Tim Anderson is slashing .340/.377/.460 this season for the White Sox.
- Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in batting average (.302) this season while adding seven home runs and 33 RBI.
Giants and White Sox Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Reds
L 4-2
Home
6/25/2022
Reds
W 9-2
Home
6/26/2022
Reds
L 10-3
Home
6/28/2022
Tigers
W 4-3
Home
6/29/2022
Tigers
L 3-2
Home
7/1/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/2/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Orioles
L 6-2
Home
6/26/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
6/27/2022
Angels
L 4-3
Away
6/28/2022
Angels
W 11-4
Away
6/29/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
7/1/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/2/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/3/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/4/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/5/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/6/2022
Twins
-
Home
