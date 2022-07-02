How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates after hitting a double during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will meet Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Giants are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (358 total).
  • The Giants are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The White Sox's .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
  • The White Sox have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 310 (4.1 per game).
  • The White Sox have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has driven in a team-leading 40 runs batted in.
  • Flores ranks 76th in homers and 41st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Joc Pederson has launched a team-high 17 home runs.
  • Thairo Estrada has accumulated a team-high batting average of .256.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .241 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs this season with nine while driving in 35 runs.
  • In all of the major leagues, Abreu ranks 76th in home runs and 70th in RBI.
  • Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in with 38 while batting .290 with eight homers.
  • Robert ranks 95th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 54th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with a .301 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 33 runs.
  • Tim Anderson is batting .333 with an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Giants and White Sox Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Reds

W 9-2

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

L 10-3

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

W 4-3

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Home

7/1/2022

White Sox

L 1-0

Home

7/2/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/7/2022

Padres

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

6/27/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

W 11-4

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

W 1-0

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/6/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
