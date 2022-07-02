How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Jun 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates after hitting a double during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will meet Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

The Giants are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (358 total).

The Giants are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.

The White Sox's .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

The White Sox have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 310 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has driven in a team-leading 40 runs batted in.

Flores ranks 76th in homers and 41st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Joc Pederson has launched a team-high 17 home runs.

Thairo Estrada has accumulated a team-high batting average of .256.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .241 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs this season with nine while driving in 35 runs.

In all of the major leagues, Abreu ranks 76th in home runs and 70th in RBI.

Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in with 38 while batting .290 with eight homers.

Robert ranks 95th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 54th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with a .301 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 33 runs.

Tim Anderson is batting .333 with an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Giants and White Sox Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Reds W 9-2 Home 6/26/2022 Reds L 10-3 Home 6/28/2022 Tigers W 4-3 Home 6/29/2022 Tigers L 3-2 Home 7/1/2022 White Sox L 1-0 Home 7/2/2022 White Sox - Home 7/3/2022 White Sox - Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/7/2022 Padres - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 6/27/2022 Angels L 4-3 Away 6/28/2022 Angels W 11-4 Away 6/29/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 7/1/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 7/2/2022 Giants - Away 7/3/2022 Giants - Away 7/4/2022 Twins - Home 7/5/2022 Twins - Home 7/6/2022 Twins - Home 7/7/2022 Tigers - Home

