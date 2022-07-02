How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will meet Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (358 total).
- The Giants are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The White Sox's .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- The White Sox have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 310 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores has driven in a team-leading 40 runs batted in.
- Flores ranks 76th in homers and 41st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Joc Pederson has launched a team-high 17 home runs.
- Thairo Estrada has accumulated a team-high batting average of .256.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .241 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs this season with nine while driving in 35 runs.
- In all of the major leagues, Abreu ranks 76th in home runs and 70th in RBI.
- Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in with 38 while batting .290 with eight homers.
- Robert ranks 95th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 54th in RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with a .301 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 33 runs.
- Tim Anderson is batting .333 with an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.
Giants and White Sox Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Reds
W 9-2
Home
6/26/2022
Reds
L 10-3
Home
6/28/2022
Tigers
W 4-3
Home
6/29/2022
Tigers
L 3-2
Home
7/1/2022
White Sox
L 1-0
Home
7/2/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/7/2022
Padres
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
6/27/2022
Angels
L 4-3
Away
6/28/2022
Angels
W 11-4
Away
6/29/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
7/1/2022
Giants
W 1-0
Away
7/2/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/3/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/4/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/5/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/6/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
