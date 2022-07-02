How to Watch White Sox at Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox head to San Francisco for the first of a three-game series with the Giants on Friday.

The Chicago White Sox head to San Francisco in a slump and need to get a big win against the Giants in the first game of their series.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The White Sox have dropped six of their last eight games and have fallen back to 35-39 on the year.

The White Sox are in the middle of a six-game west coast road trip and are coming off a series loss to the Angels to begin the week.

Despite the struggles, they are still only six games back of the first-place Twins and have plenty of time to get things going. The problem is they are almost at the halfway point of the season and they haven't shown that they can put together a string of good play yet.

The Giants will be looking to extend the White Sox struggles as they try and snap out of their own funk.

They have lost seven of their last 10 games and have lost or split three straight series. Two of those were to the last-place Reds and the struggling Tigers.

The Giants now find themselves 40-34 on the season and six games back of the first-place Dodgers. They are also four a and half games back of the Padres for second place.

