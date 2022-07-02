How to Watch White Sox at Giants

The White Sox go for their second straight win on Saturday when they play the second game of their three-game series with the Giants

The White Sox got a big win on Friday when they knocked off the Giants 1-0 in the opener of their three-game series in San Francisco.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The White Sox were coming off losses in six of their last eight games but got a great pitching performance by Lance Lynn and three relievers to get the shut out.

Leury Garcia finally got the White Sox on the board with an RBI single in the ninth inning to give Chicago the only run it needed in the win.

Saturday afternoon the White Sox will look to clinch a big series win as they send ace Dylan Cease to the mound. Cease has been great for the White Sox this year with a 2.56 ERA and 121 strikeouts, which is third in the league.

The Giants will counter with Logan Webb as they try and even the series. Webb has also been good this year going 7-2 with a 3.04 ERA.

The Giants, though, have lost three of his last five starts but did get a win in his last one against the Reds.

Regional restrictions may apply.