How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 17th in the majors with a .238 batting average.
- The Astros are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (330 total).
- The Astros rank 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Angels rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- The Angels have scored 328 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Angels have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez paces the Astros with 23 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .316.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Alvarez's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally places him sixth.
- Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .258.
- Tucker ranks 24th in homers and 13th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Alex Bregman is batting .239 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks.
- Jose Altuve is batting .265 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
Angels Impact Players
- Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.281) and home runs (23) this season, while also chipping in with 47 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Trout is second in home runs and 21st in RBI.
- Ohtani leads Los Angeles in runs batted in with 50 while batting .259 with 18 homers.
- Overall, Ohtani is 12th in home runs and 16th in RBI this year.
- Taylor Ward has collected 62 base hits, an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .537 this season.
- Jared Walsh is batting .254 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.
Astros and Angels Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Yankees
L 6-3
Away
6/28/2022
Mets
W 9-1
Away
6/29/2022
Mets
W 2-0
Away
6/30/2022
Yankees
W 2-1
Home
7/1/2022
Angels
W 8-1
Home
7/2/2022
Angels
-
Home
7/3/2022
Angels
-
Home
7/4/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/5/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/6/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/7/2022
Royals
-
Home
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Mariners
W 2-1
Home
6/27/2022
White Sox
W 4-3
Home
6/28/2022
White Sox
L 11-4
Home
6/29/2022
White Sox
W 4-1
Home
7/1/2022
Astros
L 8-1
Away
7/2/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/3/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/5/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/6/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/7/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/8/2022
Orioles
-
Away
