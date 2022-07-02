How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts to his single against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts to his single against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Sandoval will look to slow down Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros when they square off against his Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .238 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Astros rank 15th in runs scored with 330, 4.3 per game.
  • The Astros rank 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Angels rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
  • The Angels have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 328 (4.2 per game).
  • The Angels have an OBP of .304 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez paces the Astros with 23 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .316.
  • Of all batters in MLB, Alvarez's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally puts him sixth.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 24th in homers in baseball and 13th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has 16 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks while hitting .239.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .265 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.281) and home runs (23) this season, while also chipping in with 47 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Trout is second in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in runs batted in (50) this season. He's batting .259 while slugging .507.
  • Overall, Ohtani is 12th in home runs and 16th in RBI this season.
  • Taylor Ward is slashing .305/.392/.537 this season for the Angels.
  • Jared Walsh has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .453 on the year.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Yankees

L 6-3

Away

6/28/2022

Mets

W 9-1

Away

6/29/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

W 2-1

Home

7/1/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

7/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/4/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/6/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Royals

-

Home

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Mariners

W 2-1

Home

6/27/2022

White Sox

W 4-3

Home

6/28/2022

White Sox

L 11-4

Home

6/29/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Home

7/1/2022

Astros

L 8-1

Away

7/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/6/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/8/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts to his single against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) prepares for his at bat prior to the first inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) prepares for his at bat prior to the first inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts to his single against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) celebrates with third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) grreets shortstop Willy Adames (27) after Adames scored a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates after hitting a double during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy