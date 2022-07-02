How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Jul 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts to his single against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Sandoval will look to slow down Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros when they square off against his Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Astros' .238 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

The Astros rank 15th in runs scored with 330, 4.3 per game.

The Astros rank 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Angels rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

The Angels have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 328 (4.2 per game).

The Angels have an OBP of .304 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez paces the Astros with 23 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .316.

Of all batters in MLB, Alvarez's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally puts him sixth.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 38 walks.

Tucker ranks 24th in homers in baseball and 13th in RBI.

Alex Bregman has 16 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks while hitting .239.

Jose Altuve is batting .265 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.281) and home runs (23) this season, while also chipping in with 47 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Trout is second in homers and 21st in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in runs batted in (50) this season. He's batting .259 while slugging .507.

Overall, Ohtani is 12th in home runs and 16th in RBI this season.

Taylor Ward is slashing .305/.392/.537 this season for the Angels.

Jared Walsh has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .453 on the year.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Yankees L 6-3 Away 6/28/2022 Mets W 9-1 Away 6/29/2022 Mets W 2-0 Away 6/30/2022 Yankees W 2-1 Home 7/1/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 7/2/2022 Angels - Home 7/3/2022 Angels - Home 7/4/2022 Royals - Home 7/5/2022 Royals - Home 7/6/2022 Royals - Home 7/7/2022 Royals - Home

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Home 6/27/2022 White Sox W 4-3 Home 6/28/2022 White Sox L 11-4 Home 6/29/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Home 7/1/2022 Astros L 8-1 Away 7/2/2022 Astros - Away 7/3/2022 Astros - Away 7/5/2022 Marlins - Away 7/6/2022 Marlins - Away 7/7/2022 Orioles - Away 7/8/2022 Orioles - Away

Regional restrictions apply.