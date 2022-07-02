How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trea Turner head into the third of a four-game series against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.252).
- The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (384 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Dodgers have a league-leading .328 on-base percentage.
- The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- The Padres have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 359.
- The Padres have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman is batting .303 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.
- Freeman's home runs place him 77th in baseball, and he is 19th in RBI.
- Trea Turner has a club-leading 57 RBI and .306 batting average.
- Turner is 54th in homers and fifth in RBI in the majors.
- Will Smith is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks.
- Justin Turner is hitting .224 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado is batting .326 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI. All three of those stats are best among San Diego hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Machado's home run total is 47th and his RBI tally is 22nd.
- Jurickson Profar has collected 73 hits this season and has an OBP of .352. He's slugging .414 on the year.
- Overall, Profar ranks 95th in homers and 54th in RBI this season.
- Jake Cronenworth has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- Eric Hosmer has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .329. He's slugging .390 on the year.
Dodgers and Padres Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/27/2022
Rockies
L 4-0
Away
6/28/2022
Rockies
L 7-4
Away
6/29/2022
Rockies
W 8-4
Away
6/30/2022
Padres
W 3-1
Home
7/1/2022
Padres
W 5-1
Home
7/2/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/3/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/4/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/5/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/6/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/7/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Phillies
L 8-5
Home
6/28/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-6
Away
6/29/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-0
Away
6/30/2022
Dodgers
L 3-1
Away
7/1/2022
Dodgers
L 5-1
Away
7/2/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/4/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/5/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/7/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/8/2022
Giants
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)