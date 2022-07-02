How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Jul 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) celebrates after hitting a double in the third inning as Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy (13) and second base umpire Charlie Ramos react at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trea Turner head into the third of a four-game series against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.252).

The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (384 total, 5.1 per game).

The Dodgers have a league-leading .328 on-base percentage.

The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

The Padres have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 359.

The Padres have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman is batting .303 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.

Freeman's home runs place him 77th in baseball, and he is 19th in RBI.

Trea Turner has a club-leading 57 RBI and .306 batting average.

Turner is 54th in homers and fifth in RBI in the majors.

Will Smith is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks.

Justin Turner is hitting .224 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado is batting .326 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI. All three of those stats are best among San Diego hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Machado's home run total is 47th and his RBI tally is 22nd.

Jurickson Profar has collected 73 hits this season and has an OBP of .352. He's slugging .414 on the year.

Overall, Profar ranks 95th in homers and 54th in RBI this season.

Jake Cronenworth has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Eric Hosmer has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .329. He's slugging .390 on the year.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 Rockies L 4-0 Away 6/28/2022 Rockies L 7-4 Away 6/29/2022 Rockies W 8-4 Away 6/30/2022 Padres W 3-1 Home 7/1/2022 Padres W 5-1 Home 7/2/2022 Padres - Home 7/3/2022 Padres - Home 7/4/2022 Rockies - Home 7/5/2022 Rockies - Home 7/6/2022 Rockies - Home 7/7/2022 Cubs - Home

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Phillies L 8-5 Home 6/28/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Away 6/29/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Away 6/30/2022 Dodgers L 3-1 Away 7/1/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/2/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/3/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/4/2022 Mariners - Home 7/5/2022 Mariners - Home 7/7/2022 Giants - Home 7/8/2022 Giants - Home

Regional restrictions apply.