How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) celebrates after hitting a double in the third inning as Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy (13) and second base umpire Charlie Ramos react at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trea Turner head into the third of a four-game series against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.252).
  • The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (384 total, 5.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers have a league-leading .328 on-base percentage.
  • The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
  • The Padres have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 359.
  • The Padres have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman is batting .303 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.
  • Freeman's home runs place him 77th in baseball, and he is 19th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has a club-leading 57 RBI and .306 batting average.
  • Turner is 54th in homers and fifth in RBI in the majors.
  • Will Smith is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Justin Turner is hitting .224 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado is batting .326 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI. All three of those stats are best among San Diego hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Machado's home run total is 47th and his RBI tally is 22nd.
  • Jurickson Profar has collected 73 hits this season and has an OBP of .352. He's slugging .414 on the year.
  • Overall, Profar ranks 95th in homers and 54th in RBI this season.
  • Jake Cronenworth has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
  • Eric Hosmer has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .329. He's slugging .390 on the year.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

Rockies

L 4-0

Away

6/28/2022

Rockies

L 7-4

Away

6/29/2022

Rockies

W 8-4

Away

6/30/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Home

7/1/2022

Padres

W 5-1

Home

7/2/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/4/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/5/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/6/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/7/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Phillies

L 8-5

Home

6/28/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-6

Away

6/29/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Away

6/30/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Away

7/1/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/5/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/7/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

