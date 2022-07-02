Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Michael Perez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday, at 4:05 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .237 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.
- The Brewers score the ninth-most runs in baseball (368 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Brewers rank 16th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 284 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 16 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 53.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Tellez ranks 18th in homers and ninth in RBI.
- Yelich is batting .255 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 39 walks.
- Yelich is 117th in homers and 129th in RBI in the majors.
- Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 16 long balls.
- Andrew McCutchen leads the team in batting average with a mark of .258.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 15, runs batted in with 31 and his batting average of .256 is also best on his team.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Reynolds is 24th in homers and 109th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .328. He's slugging .361 on the year.
- Hayes is currently 249th in homers and 154th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Daniel Vogelbach has 43 hits this season and a slash line of .223/.326/.430.
- Jack Suwinski has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .460 on the year.
Brewers and Pirates Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Blue Jays
W 10-3
Home
6/28/2022
Rays
W 5-3
Away
6/29/2022
Rays
W 5-3
Away
6/30/2022
Pirates
L 8-7
Away
7/1/2022
Pirates
W 19-2
Away
7/2/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/3/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/4/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/5/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/6/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/8/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/27/2022
Nationals
L 3-2
Away
6/28/2022
Nationals
L 3-1
Away
6/29/2022
Nationals
W 8-7
Away
6/30/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
7/1/2022
Brewers
L 19-2
Home
7/2/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/3/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/5/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/6/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
