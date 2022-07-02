Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Michael Perez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday, at 4:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .237 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.
  • The Brewers score the ninth-most runs in baseball (368 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Brewers rank 16th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 284 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 16 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 53.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Tellez ranks 18th in homers and ninth in RBI.
  • Yelich is batting .255 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 39 walks.
  • Yelich is 117th in homers and 129th in RBI in the majors.
  • Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 16 long balls.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads the team in batting average with a mark of .258.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 15, runs batted in with 31 and his batting average of .256 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Reynolds is 24th in homers and 109th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .328. He's slugging .361 on the year.
  • Hayes is currently 249th in homers and 154th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has 43 hits this season and a slash line of .223/.326/.430.
  • Jack Suwinski has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .460 on the year.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Blue Jays

W 10-3

Home

6/28/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

6/29/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

7/1/2022

Pirates

W 19-2

Away

7/2/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/3/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/5/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/6/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

L 3-1

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

L 19-2

Home

7/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/3/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
