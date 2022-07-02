How to Watch New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Saturday at Citi Field against Trevor Williams, who is projected to start for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mets vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Mets rank fourth in the majors with a .256 batting average.
- The Mets are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (370 total).
- The Mets rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Rangers' .237 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- The Rangers have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 328 (4.4 per game).
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 22 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 69.
- Alonso's home runs rank him fifth in baseball, and he ranks first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .242 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
- Lindor is 47th in homers and sixth in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Starling Marte has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .275.
- Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-high batting average of .319.
Rangers Impact Players
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 50.
- Garcia's home run total places him 24th in MLB, and he is 16th in RBI.
- Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 15 while driving in 35 runs and slugging .417.
- Overall, Seager is 24th in homers and 70th in RBI this year.
- Semien has 70 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.292/.376.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .279. He's also hit 11 home runs with 33 RBI.
Mets and Rangers Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Marlins
W 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Away
6/28/2022
Astros
L 9-1
Home
6/29/2022
Astros
L 2-0
Home
7/1/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Home
7/2/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/3/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/4/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/5/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Nationals
L 6-4
Home
6/27/2022
Royals
W 10-4
Away
6/28/2022
Royals
W 8-3
Away
6/29/2022
Royals
L 2-1
Away
7/1/2022
Mets
L 4-3
Away
7/2/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/3/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/4/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/5/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/6/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/8/2022
Twins
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Texas Rangers at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)