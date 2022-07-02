How to Watch New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) prepares for his at bat prior to the first inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Saturday at Citi Field against Trevor Williams, who is projected to start for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mets rank fourth in the majors with a .256 batting average.

The Mets are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (370 total).

The Mets rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Rangers' .237 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

The Rangers have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 328 (4.4 per game).

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 22 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 69.

Alonso's home runs rank him fifth in baseball, and he ranks first in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .242 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.

Lindor is 47th in homers and sixth in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Starling Marte has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .275.

Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-high batting average of .319.

Rangers Impact Players

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 50.

Garcia's home run total places him 24th in MLB, and he is 16th in RBI.

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 15 while driving in 35 runs and slugging .417.

Overall, Seager is 24th in homers and 70th in RBI this year.

Semien has 70 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.292/.376.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .279. He's also hit 11 home runs with 33 RBI.

Mets and Rangers Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 6/28/2022 Astros L 9-1 Home 6/29/2022 Astros L 2-0 Home 7/1/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Home 7/2/2022 Rangers - Home 7/3/2022 Rangers - Home 7/4/2022 Reds - Away 7/5/2022 Reds - Away 7/6/2022 Reds - Away 7/7/2022 Marlins - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Nationals L 6-4 Home 6/27/2022 Royals W 10-4 Away 6/28/2022 Royals W 8-3 Away 6/29/2022 Royals L 2-1 Away 7/1/2022 Mets L 4-3 Away 7/2/2022 Mets - Away 7/3/2022 Mets - Away 7/4/2022 Orioles - Away 7/5/2022 Orioles - Away 7/6/2022 Orioles - Away 7/8/2022 Twins - Home

Regional restrictions apply.