How to Watch New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) prepares for his at bat prior to the first inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) prepares for his at bat prior to the first inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Saturday at Citi Field against Trevor Williams, who is projected to start for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mets rank fourth in the majors with a .256 batting average.
  • The Mets are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (370 total).
  • The Mets rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.
  • The Rangers' .237 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 328 (4.4 per game).
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 22 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 69.
  • Alonso's home runs rank him fifth in baseball, and he ranks first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .242 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Lindor is 47th in homers and sixth in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Starling Marte has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .275.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-high batting average of .319.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 50.
  • Garcia's home run total places him 24th in MLB, and he is 16th in RBI.
  • Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 15 while driving in 35 runs and slugging .417.
  • Overall, Seager is 24th in homers and 70th in RBI this year.
  • Semien has 70 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.292/.376.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .279. He's also hit 11 home runs with 33 RBI.

Mets and Rangers Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Astros

L 9-1

Home

6/29/2022

Astros

L 2-0

Home

7/1/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Home

7/2/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Nationals

L 6-4

Home

6/27/2022

Royals

W 10-4

Away

6/28/2022

Royals

W 8-3

Away

6/29/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Away

7/1/2022

Mets

L 4-3

Away

7/2/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/3/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/4/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/5/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/6/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/8/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Texas Rangers at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts to his single against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) prepares for his at bat prior to the first inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) prepares for his at bat prior to the first inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts to his single against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) celebrates with third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) grreets shortstop Willy Adames (27) after Adames scored a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates after hitting a double during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy