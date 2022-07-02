How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Seth Brown (15) gets a hand from Oakland Athletics third base coach coach Darren Bush (51) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners will look to Julio Rodriguez for continued offensive production when they take on Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners are 24th in the majors with a .234 batting average.
  • The Mariners rank 22nd in runs scored with 314, four per game.
  • The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 250 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .274 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Rodriguez has swatted a team- leading 13 long balls.
  • Of all batters in baseball, Rodriguez's home runs place him 36th, and his RBI tally ranks him 45th.
  • Jesse Winker is batting .235 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks.
  • Winker is 138th in home runs and 92nd in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Adam Frazier is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 13 long balls.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown is batting .225 with 10 home runs and 36 RBI. All three of those stats lead Oakland hitters this season.
  • Brown's home run total places him 63rd in the big leagues, and he is 64th in RBI.
  • Andrus is batting .225 to lead Oakland, while adding four homers and 17 runs batted in this season.
  • Andrus is 210th in home runs and 233rd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Sean Murphy has 54 hits this season and a slash line of .217/.291/.386.
  • Tony Kemp has 53 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .280 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Angels

L 2-1

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

L 9-2

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

W 2-0

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

W 9-3

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

W 8-6

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/3/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/5/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

L 9-5

Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

L 8-6

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
1
2022

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

