How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

George Kirby is starting for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday against Ramon Laureano and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
  • The Mariners rank 24th in runs scored with 315, 4.0 per game.
  • The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 253 (3.2 per game).
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez paces the Mariners with 13 long balls.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Rodriguez's home runs rank him 37th, and his RBI tally puts him 47th.
  • Jesse Winker is batting .232 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks.
  • Winker ranks 146th in home runs and 83rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Eugenio Suarez has 13 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .220 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy has been key for Oakland with nine home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.
  • Murphy's home run total puts him 76th in the big leagues, and he ranks 97th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown is batting .220 this season with a team-high 10 home runs and 36 RBI.
  • Brown is currently 65th in home runs and 65th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Elvis Andrus is batting .225 to lead Oakland, while adding four homers and 17 runs batted in this season.
  • Tony Kemp has 54 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .280 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

L 9-2

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

W 2-0

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

W 9-3

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

W 8-6

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/3/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/5/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

L 9-5

Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

L 8-6

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
