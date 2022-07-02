How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

George Kirby is starting for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday against Ramon Laureano and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).

The Mariners rank 24th in runs scored with 315, 4.0 per game.

The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 253 (3.2 per game).

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez paces the Mariners with 13 long balls.

Among all hitters in the majors, Rodriguez's home runs rank him 37th, and his RBI tally puts him 47th.

Jesse Winker is batting .232 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks.

Winker ranks 146th in home runs and 83rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Eugenio Suarez has 13 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Adam Frazier is batting .220 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy has been key for Oakland with nine home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.

Murphy's home run total puts him 76th in the big leagues, and he ranks 97th in RBI.

Seth Brown is batting .220 this season with a team-high 10 home runs and 36 RBI.

Brown is currently 65th in home runs and 65th in RBI in the big leagues.

Elvis Andrus is batting .225 to lead Oakland, while adding four homers and 17 runs batted in this season.

Tony Kemp has 54 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .280 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Home 6/28/2022 Orioles W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 Orioles W 9-3 Home 6/30/2022 Athletics W 8-6 Home 7/1/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 7/2/2022 Athletics - Home 7/3/2022 Athletics - Home 7/4/2022 Padres - Away 7/5/2022 Padres - Away 7/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 Yankees L 9-5 Away 6/28/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/29/2022 Yankees L 5-3 Away 6/30/2022 Mariners L 8-6 Away 7/1/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Away 7/2/2022 Mariners - Away 7/3/2022 Mariners - Away 7/4/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/5/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/6/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/8/2022 Astros - Home

