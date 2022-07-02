Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletics at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners go for their fourth straight win on Friday when they take on the Athletics in the second of a four-game series.

The Mariners stayed hot on Thursday when they knocked off the Athletics 8-6 in the opener of their four-game series.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mariners have now won three straight overall and four straight against the Athletics after they swept them in a three-game series last week.

The Mariners used a four-run fifth inning to take control of the game after the A's had tied the game in the top half of the inning.

Friday, they will send Marco Gonzales to the mound looking to get another win against the A's. Gonzales is just 4-8 on the season but has a decent 3.31 ERA.

The A's will counter with James Kaprielian as they try and even the series with their division rival.

Kaprielian is still looking for his first win of the year as he is currently 0-5 with a 5.88 ERA on the season.

Despite not recording a win, the A's have won five of his starts this year and will be looking to make it six on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
1
2022

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
10:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15776568
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate following a 2-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18390807 (2)
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Storm: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18598105
cornhole

How to Watch 2022 ACL Final Chase: Stream Cornhole Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago0047843567h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Puebla: Stream Soccer live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
June 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; USA; Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte (4) swings against the Padres during a game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Mlb Padres At D Backs
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 30, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) plays the ball against the Atlanta United during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy