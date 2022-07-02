How to Watch Athletics at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

The Mariners go for their fourth straight win on Friday when they take on the Athletics in the second of a four-game series.

The Mariners stayed hot on Thursday when they knocked off the Athletics 8-6 in the opener of their four-game series.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The Mariners have now won three straight overall and four straight against the Athletics after they swept them in a three-game series last week.

The Mariners used a four-run fifth inning to take control of the game after the A's had tied the game in the top half of the inning.

Friday, they will send Marco Gonzales to the mound looking to get another win against the A's. Gonzales is just 4-8 on the season but has a decent 3.31 ERA.

The A's will counter with James Kaprielian as they try and even the series with their division rival.

Kaprielian is still looking for his first win of the year as he is currently 0-5 with a 5.88 ERA on the season.

Despite not recording a win, the A's have won five of his starts this year and will be looking to make it six on Friday.

