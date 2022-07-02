How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) celebrates with third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals will play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Rhys Hoskins and Nolan Arenado among those expected to step up at the plate.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.
  • The Phillies have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (375 total runs).
  • The Phillies are 14th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals' .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have scored 376 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (23) and runs batted in (51).
  • In all of MLB, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 13th in RBI.
  • Hoskins is batting .254 with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Hoskins ranks 18th in home runs in baseball and 38th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .245 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .239 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in batting average (.344), home runs (19) and runs batted in (65) this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Goldschmidt ranks eighth in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Arenado has collected 82 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .523 on the year.
  • Arenado ranks 24th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Tommy Edman is slashing .268/.340/.397 this season for the Cardinals.
  • Brendan Donovan has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .413. He's slugging .427 on the year.

Phillies and Cardinals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Away

6/28/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Home

6/29/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Home

6/30/2022

Braves

W 14-4

Home

7/1/2022

Cardinals

W 5-3

Home

7/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Cubs

L 6-5

Home

6/27/2022

Marlins

W 9-0

Home

6/28/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Home

6/29/2022

Marlins

L 4-3

Home

7/1/2022

Phillies

L 5-3

Away

7/2/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/3/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/4/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/5/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/6/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/7/2022

Braves

-

Away

How To Watch

July
2
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
