How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals will play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Rhys Hoskins and Nolan Arenado among those expected to step up at the plate.
Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.
- The Phillies have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (375 total runs).
- The Phillies are 14th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals' .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have scored 376 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (23) and runs batted in (51).
- In all of MLB, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 13th in RBI.
- Hoskins is batting .254 with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 40 walks.
- Hoskins ranks 18th in home runs in baseball and 38th in RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos is batting .245 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- J.T. Realmuto is batting .239 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in batting average (.344), home runs (19) and runs batted in (65) this season.
- In all of the major leagues, Goldschmidt ranks eighth in home runs and second in RBI.
- Arenado has collected 82 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .523 on the year.
- Arenado ranks 24th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Tommy Edman is slashing .268/.340/.397 this season for the Cardinals.
- Brendan Donovan has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .413. He's slugging .427 on the year.
Phillies and Cardinals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Padres
W 8-5
Away
6/28/2022
Braves
L 5-3
Home
6/29/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Home
6/30/2022
Braves
W 14-4
Home
7/1/2022
Cardinals
W 5-3
Home
7/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/6/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/7/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Cubs
L 6-5
Home
6/27/2022
Marlins
W 9-0
Home
6/28/2022
Marlins
W 5-3
Home
6/29/2022
Marlins
L 4-3
Home
7/1/2022
Phillies
L 5-3
Away
7/2/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/3/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/4/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/5/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/6/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/7/2022
Braves
-
Away
