How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Jun 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) celebrates with third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals will play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Rhys Hoskins and Nolan Arenado among those expected to step up at the plate.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Phillies' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

The Phillies have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (375 total runs).

The Phillies are 14th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals' .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Cardinals have scored 376 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (23) and runs batted in (51).

In all of MLB, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 13th in RBI.

Hoskins is batting .254 with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 40 walks.

Hoskins ranks 18th in home runs in baseball and 38th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .245 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

J.T. Realmuto is batting .239 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in batting average (.344), home runs (19) and runs batted in (65) this season.

In all of the major leagues, Goldschmidt ranks eighth in home runs and second in RBI.

Arenado has collected 82 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .523 on the year.

Arenado ranks 24th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Tommy Edman is slashing .268/.340/.397 this season for the Cardinals.

Brendan Donovan has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .413. He's slugging .427 on the year.

Phillies and Cardinals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Padres W 8-5 Away 6/28/2022 Braves L 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Braves L 4-1 Home 6/30/2022 Braves W 14-4 Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals W 5-3 Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/5/2022 Nationals - Home 7/6/2022 Nationals - Home 7/7/2022 Nationals - Home 7/8/2022 Cardinals - Away

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Cubs L 6-5 Home 6/27/2022 Marlins W 9-0 Home 6/28/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Marlins L 4-3 Home 7/1/2022 Phillies L 5-3 Away 7/2/2022 Phillies - Away 7/3/2022 Phillies - Away 7/4/2022 Braves - Away 7/5/2022 Braves - Away 7/6/2022 Braves - Away 7/7/2022 Braves - Away

Regional restrictions apply.