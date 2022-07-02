How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) grreets shortstop Willy Adames (27) after Adames scored a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) grreets shortstop Willy Adames (27) after Adames scored a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Saturday at PNC Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Rowdy Tellez and Bryan Reynolds -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .237 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (368 total runs).
  • The Brewers are 16th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 284 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (16) and runs batted in (53).
  • Tellez's home runs place him 18th in the majors, and he is ninth in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .255 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 39 walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Yelich is 117th in homers and 129th in RBI.
  • Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 16 long balls.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads the team in batting average with a mark of .258.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 15, runs batted in with 31 and his batting average of .256 is also best on his team.
  • Reynolds is 24th in home runs and 109th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has 67 hits and an OBP of .328 to go with a slugging percentage of .361 this season.
  • Hayes ranks 249th in homers and 154th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has collected 43 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Jack Suwinski has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .460 on the year.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Blue Jays

W 10-3

Home

6/28/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

6/29/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

7/1/2022

Pirates

W 19-2

Away

7/2/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/3/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/5/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/6/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

L 3-1

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

L 19-2

Home

7/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/3/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates after hitting a double during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates after hitting a double during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) celebrates with third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) celebrates with third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) grreets shortstop Willy Adames (27) after Adames scored a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18623574
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

By Ben Macaluso6 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Mets

By Ben Macaluso6 minutes ago
USATSI_18614372
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Giants

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy