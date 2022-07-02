How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Saturday at PNC Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Rowdy Tellez and Bryan Reynolds -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .237 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (368 total runs).
- The Brewers are 16th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 284 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (16) and runs batted in (53).
- Tellez's home runs place him 18th in the majors, and he is ninth in RBI.
- Christian Yelich is batting .255 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 39 walks.
- Including all major league hitters, Yelich is 117th in homers and 129th in RBI.
- Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 16 long balls.
- Andrew McCutchen leads the team in batting average with a mark of .258.
Pirates Impact Players
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 15, runs batted in with 31 and his batting average of .256 is also best on his team.
- Reynolds is 24th in home runs and 109th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 67 hits and an OBP of .328 to go with a slugging percentage of .361 this season.
- Hayes ranks 249th in homers and 154th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Daniel Vogelbach has collected 43 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
- Jack Suwinski has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .460 on the year.
Brewers and Pirates Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Blue Jays
W 10-3
Home
6/28/2022
Rays
W 5-3
Away
6/29/2022
Rays
W 5-3
Away
6/30/2022
Pirates
L 8-7
Away
7/1/2022
Pirates
W 19-2
Away
7/2/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/3/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/4/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/5/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/6/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/8/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/27/2022
Nationals
L 3-2
Away
6/28/2022
Nationals
L 3-1
Away
6/29/2022
Nationals
W 8-7
Away
6/30/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
7/1/2022
Brewers
L 19-2
Home
7/2/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/3/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/5/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/6/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:05
PM/EST
