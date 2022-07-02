How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Jul 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) grreets shortstop Willy Adames (27) after Adames scored a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Saturday at PNC Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Rowdy Tellez and Bryan Reynolds -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers' .237 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.

The Brewers have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (368 total runs).

The Brewers are 16th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 284 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (16) and runs batted in (53).

Tellez's home runs place him 18th in the majors, and he is ninth in RBI.

Christian Yelich is batting .255 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 39 walks.

Including all major league hitters, Yelich is 117th in homers and 129th in RBI.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 16 long balls.

Andrew McCutchen leads the team in batting average with a mark of .258.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 15, runs batted in with 31 and his batting average of .256 is also best on his team.

Reynolds is 24th in home runs and 109th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 67 hits and an OBP of .328 to go with a slugging percentage of .361 this season.

Hayes ranks 249th in homers and 154th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Daniel Vogelbach has collected 43 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Jack Suwinski has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .460 on the year.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Blue Jays W 10-3 Home 6/28/2022 Rays W 5-3 Away 6/29/2022 Rays W 5-3 Away 6/30/2022 Pirates L 8-7 Away 7/1/2022 Pirates W 19-2 Away 7/2/2022 Pirates - Away 7/3/2022 Pirates - Away 7/4/2022 Cubs - Home 7/5/2022 Cubs - Home 7/6/2022 Cubs - Home 7/8/2022 Pirates - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 Nationals L 3-2 Away 6/28/2022 Nationals L 3-1 Away 6/29/2022 Nationals W 8-7 Away 6/30/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 7/1/2022 Brewers L 19-2 Home 7/2/2022 Brewers - Home 7/3/2022 Brewers - Home 7/5/2022 Yankees - Home 7/6/2022 Yankees - Home 7/7/2022 Reds - Away 7/7/2022 Reds - Away

