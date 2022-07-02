Skip to main content

How to Watch Red Sox at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs go for their fourth win in a row on Saturday when they take on the Red Sox in the second game of their three-game series.

The Cubs got down early 4-0 to the Red Sox on Friday but battled back to get a big 6-5 win in the series opener.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Cubs were coming off back-to-back wins against the Reds to win that series and continued their good play with a win over the streaking Red Sox.

The Cubs were outhit 11-6 but they took advantage of 10 walks by the Boston pitchers to scratch across enough runs to get the win.

This is the first trip to Wrigley Field for the Red Sox since 2012 and the first meeting between the two teams since the Cubs visited Fenway Park in 2017.

The Red Sox will look to be better on Saturday as they try and even the series in a rare trip to the Friendly Confines. 

Saturday they will send Josh Winckowski to the mound looking to get that win. WInckowski is 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA on the season.

The Cubs will counter with Alec Mills as they look to clinch a series win. Mills struggled in his last start when he went just two and two-thirds innings giving up five runs including three home runs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
