How to Watch Padres at Dodgers

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NL West rivals the Padres and Dodgers clash in what is likely to be a great pitching showdown in primetime.

The Padres look to get back in this series in game three as the Dodgers look to widen their lead in the NL West. This game comes a day after the Padres unveiled their new City Connect jerseys. While the jerseys look inspired by Miami Vice on the surface, they really represent the vibrant and intersecting communities of San Diego, Tijuana and Baja California. The Padres will try to channel that energy to break up this two-game losing streak. They've dropped four of their last five. San Diego still holds the top spot in the NL Wild Card. 

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Dodgers won 5-1 on Friday after Tony Gonsolin was clutch once again getting his tenth win of the season. He went 7.2 innings while only giving up one run and striking out eight. This game was close until LA turned it on in the final third of the game. Cody Bellinger broke the tie with a solo shot on his way to a two-RBI night. The Dodgers division lead is now at 3.5 games over the Padres. 

San Diego will look to get back in the series by starting Yu Darvish. The former Dodger is 7-3 with a 3.26 ERA. The Dodgers will counter with Tyler Anderson who is having the best season of his career with an 8-1 record and a 3.23 ERA. This pitching matchup is a can't miss and perfect for the primetime slot. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) before an at bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
