How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs toward first base on a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar hit the field in the third game of a four-game series against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.252).
  • The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 5.1 runs per game (384 total runs).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .328 on-base percentage.
  • The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
  • The Padres are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 359 total runs this season.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .303.
  • Of all batters in baseball, Freeman's home runs place him 77th, and his RBI tally ranks him 19th.
  • Turner has 57 RBI while batting .306. Each is tops on the club.
  • Among all MLB batters, Turner is 54th in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • Will Smith has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks while batting .259.
  • Justin Turner is batting .224 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado is batting .326 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI. All three of those stats are best among San Diego hitters this season.
  • Machado's home run total puts him 47th in the majors, and he ranks 22nd in RBI.
  • Profar is batting .250 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
  • Overall, Profar is 95th in home runs and 54th in RBI this season.
  • Jake Cronenworth has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
  • Eric Hosmer has 72 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

Rockies

L 4-0

Away

6/28/2022

Rockies

L 7-4

Away

6/29/2022

Rockies

W 8-4

Away

6/30/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Home

7/1/2022

Padres

W 5-1

Home

7/2/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/4/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/5/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/6/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/7/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Phillies

L 8-5

Home

6/28/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-6

Away

6/29/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Away

6/30/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Away

7/1/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/5/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/7/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

