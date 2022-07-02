How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Jul 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs toward first base on a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar hit the field in the third game of a four-game series against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.252).

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 5.1 runs per game (384 total runs).

The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

The Padres are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 359 total runs this season.

The Padres have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .303.

Of all batters in baseball, Freeman's home runs place him 77th, and his RBI tally ranks him 19th.

Turner has 57 RBI while batting .306. Each is tops on the club.

Among all MLB batters, Turner is 54th in home runs and fifth in RBI.

Will Smith has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks while batting .259.

Justin Turner is batting .224 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado is batting .326 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI. All three of those stats are best among San Diego hitters this season.

Machado's home run total puts him 47th in the majors, and he ranks 22nd in RBI.

Profar is batting .250 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Overall, Profar is 95th in home runs and 54th in RBI this season.

Jake Cronenworth has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Eric Hosmer has 72 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Dodgers and Padres Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 Rockies L 4-0 Away 6/28/2022 Rockies L 7-4 Away 6/29/2022 Rockies W 8-4 Away 6/30/2022 Padres W 3-1 Home 7/1/2022 Padres W 5-1 Home 7/2/2022 Padres - Home 7/3/2022 Padres - Home 7/4/2022 Rockies - Home 7/5/2022 Rockies - Home 7/6/2022 Rockies - Home 7/7/2022 Cubs - Home

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Phillies L 8-5 Home 6/28/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Away 6/29/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Away 6/30/2022 Dodgers L 3-1 Away 7/1/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/2/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/3/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/4/2022 Mariners - Home 7/5/2022 Mariners - Home 7/7/2022 Giants - Home 7/8/2022 Giants - Home

