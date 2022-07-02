How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar hit the field in the third game of a four-game series against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Dodgers vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.252).
- The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 5.1 runs per game (384 total runs).
- The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- The Padres are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 359 total runs this season.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .303.
- Of all batters in baseball, Freeman's home runs place him 77th, and his RBI tally ranks him 19th.
- Turner has 57 RBI while batting .306. Each is tops on the club.
- Among all MLB batters, Turner is 54th in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- Will Smith has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks while batting .259.
- Justin Turner is batting .224 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado is batting .326 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI. All three of those stats are best among San Diego hitters this season.
- Machado's home run total puts him 47th in the majors, and he ranks 22nd in RBI.
- Profar is batting .250 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
- Overall, Profar is 95th in home runs and 54th in RBI this season.
- Jake Cronenworth has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- Eric Hosmer has 72 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
Dodgers and Padres Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/27/2022
Rockies
L 4-0
Away
6/28/2022
Rockies
L 7-4
Away
6/29/2022
Rockies
W 8-4
Away
6/30/2022
Padres
W 3-1
Home
7/1/2022
Padres
W 5-1
Home
7/2/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/3/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/4/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/5/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/6/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/7/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Phillies
L 8-5
Home
6/28/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-6
Away
6/29/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-0
Away
6/30/2022
Dodgers
L 3-1
Away
7/1/2022
Dodgers
L 5-1
Away
7/2/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/4/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/5/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/7/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/8/2022
Giants
-
Home
