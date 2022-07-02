How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Jun 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants, on Friday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022

Friday, July 1, 2022 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Giants are 17th in the majors with a .239 batting average.

The Giants score the ninth-most runs in baseball (358 total, 4.8 per game).

The Giants rank eighth in the league with a .322 on-base percentage.

The White Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

The White Sox rank 24th in the league with 309 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has a team-best 40 runs batted in.

Flores' home runs place him 75th in the majors, and he is 40th in RBI.

Pederson has launched a team-high 17 home runs.

Thairo Estrada has a team-best batting average of .256.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .244 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu leads Chicago in home runs this season with nine while driving in 35 runs.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Abreu is 75th in homers and 69th in RBI.

Luis Robert is a key run producer for Chicago with a .294 average, eight homers and 38 RBI.

Robert ranks 92nd in home runs and 53rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .302 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 33 runs batted in this season.

Tim Anderson is batting .340 with an OBP of .377 and a slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Giants and White Sox Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Reds L 4-2 Home 6/25/2022 Reds W 9-2 Home 6/26/2022 Reds L 10-3 Home 6/28/2022 Tigers W 4-3 Home 6/29/2022 Tigers L 3-2 Home 7/1/2022 White Sox - Home 7/2/2022 White Sox - Home 7/3/2022 White Sox - Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Orioles L 6-2 Home 6/26/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 6/27/2022 Angels L 4-3 Away 6/28/2022 Angels W 11-4 Away 6/29/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 7/1/2022 Giants - Away 7/2/2022 Giants - Away 7/3/2022 Giants - Away 7/4/2022 Twins - Home 7/5/2022 Twins - Home 7/6/2022 Twins - Home

