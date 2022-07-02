How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants, on Friday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Giants are 17th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
  • The Giants score the ninth-most runs in baseball (358 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Giants rank eighth in the league with a .322 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
  • The White Sox rank 24th in the league with 309 total runs scored this season.
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has a team-best 40 runs batted in.
  • Flores' home runs place him 75th in the majors, and he is 40th in RBI.
  • Pederson has launched a team-high 17 home runs.
  • Thairo Estrada has a team-best batting average of .256.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .244 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu leads Chicago in home runs this season with nine while driving in 35 runs.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Abreu is 75th in homers and 69th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert is a key run producer for Chicago with a .294 average, eight homers and 38 RBI.
  • Robert ranks 92nd in home runs and 53rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn is batting .302 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 33 runs batted in this season.
  • Tim Anderson is batting .340 with an OBP of .377 and a slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Giants and White Sox Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Reds

L 4-2

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

W 9-2

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

L 10-3

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

W 4-3

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Home

7/1/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/2/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Orioles

L 6-2

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

6/27/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

W 11-4

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/6/2022

Twins

-

Home

How To Watch

July
1
2022

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jun 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB
