How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants, on Friday at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Giants are 17th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- The Giants score the ninth-most runs in baseball (358 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Giants rank eighth in the league with a .322 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 24th in the league with 309 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has a team-best 40 runs batted in.
- Flores' home runs place him 75th in the majors, and he is 40th in RBI.
- Pederson has launched a team-high 17 home runs.
- Thairo Estrada has a team-best batting average of .256.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .244 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu leads Chicago in home runs this season with nine while driving in 35 runs.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Abreu is 75th in homers and 69th in RBI.
- Luis Robert is a key run producer for Chicago with a .294 average, eight homers and 38 RBI.
- Robert ranks 92nd in home runs and 53rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Andrew Vaughn is batting .302 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 33 runs batted in this season.
- Tim Anderson is batting .340 with an OBP of .377 and a slugging percentage of .460 this season.
Giants and White Sox Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Reds
L 4-2
Home
6/25/2022
Reds
W 9-2
Home
6/26/2022
Reds
L 10-3
Home
6/28/2022
Tigers
W 4-3
Home
6/29/2022
Tigers
L 3-2
Home
7/1/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/2/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Orioles
L 6-2
Home
6/26/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
6/27/2022
Angels
L 4-3
Away
6/28/2022
Angels
W 11-4
Away
6/29/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
7/1/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/2/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/3/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/4/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/5/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/6/2022
Twins
-
Home
