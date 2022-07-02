How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Giants vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Giants rank 17th in the majors with a .238 batting average.
- The Giants rank 12th in runs scored with 358, 4.8 per game.
- The Giants are eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The White Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- The White Sox rank 25th in the league with 310 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 40 runs batted in.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Flores' home runs place him 76th, and his RBI tally puts him 41st.
- Pederson's 17 home runs lead his team.
- Thairo Estrada paces the Giants' lineup with a .256 batting average.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .241 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs this season with nine while driving in 35 runs.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Abreu ranks 76th in homers and 70th in RBI.
- Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in with 38 while batting .290 with eight homers.
- Robert ranks 95th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 54th in RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn is batting .301 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 33 runs batted in this season.
- Tim Anderson has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .370. He's slugging .451 on the year.
Giants and White Sox Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Reds
W 9-2
Home
6/26/2022
Reds
L 10-3
Home
6/28/2022
Tigers
W 4-3
Home
6/29/2022
Tigers
L 3-2
Home
7/1/2022
White Sox
L 1-0
Home
7/2/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/7/2022
Padres
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
6/27/2022
Angels
L 4-3
Away
6/28/2022
Angels
W 11-4
Away
6/29/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
7/1/2022
Giants
W 1-0
Away
7/2/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/3/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/4/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/5/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/6/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)