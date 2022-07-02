How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Jun 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates after hitting a double during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Giants rank 17th in the majors with a .238 batting average.

The Giants rank 12th in runs scored with 358, 4.8 per game.

The Giants are eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.

The White Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

The White Sox rank 25th in the league with 310 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 40 runs batted in.

Of all hitters in MLB, Flores' home runs place him 76th, and his RBI tally puts him 41st.

Pederson's 17 home runs lead his team.

Thairo Estrada paces the Giants' lineup with a .256 batting average.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .241 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs this season with nine while driving in 35 runs.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Abreu ranks 76th in homers and 70th in RBI.

Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in with 38 while batting .290 with eight homers.

Robert ranks 95th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 54th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .301 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 33 runs batted in this season.

Tim Anderson has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .370. He's slugging .451 on the year.

Giants and White Sox Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Reds W 9-2 Home 6/26/2022 Reds L 10-3 Home 6/28/2022 Tigers W 4-3 Home 6/29/2022 Tigers L 3-2 Home 7/1/2022 White Sox L 1-0 Home 7/2/2022 White Sox - Home 7/3/2022 White Sox - Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/7/2022 Padres - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 6/27/2022 Angels L 4-3 Away 6/28/2022 Angels W 11-4 Away 6/29/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 7/1/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 7/2/2022 Giants - Away 7/3/2022 Giants - Away 7/4/2022 Twins - Home 7/5/2022 Twins - Home 7/6/2022 Twins - Home 7/7/2022 Tigers - Home

