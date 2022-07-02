How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Seth Brown (15) gets a hand from Oakland Athletics third base coach coach Darren Bush (51) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Marco Gonzales, who gets the start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022

Friday, July 1, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.234).

The Mariners have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 4.0 runs per game (314 total runs).

The Mariners' .318 on-base percentage is 12th in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 250 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with 13 long balls.

Among all batters in baseball, Rodriguez is 36th in homers and 45th in RBI.

Jesse Winker is batting .235 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks.

Winker is 138th in homers in the majors and 92nd in RBI.

Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks while batting .223.

Eugenio Suarez has launched a team-high 13 home runs.

Athletics Impact Players

Brown leads Oakland in batting average (.225), home runs (10) and runs batted in (36) this season.

In all of the major leagues, Brown ranks 63rd in home runs and 64th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting with a .225 average while slugging four homers and driving in 17 runs.

Andrus ranks 210th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 233rd in RBI.

Sean Murphy has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Tony Kemp is batting .218 with an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .280 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Angels L 2-1 Away 6/27/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Home 6/28/2022 Orioles W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 Orioles W 9-3 Home 6/30/2022 Athletics W 8-6 Home 7/1/2022 Athletics - Home 7/2/2022 Athletics - Home 7/3/2022 Athletics - Home 7/4/2022 Padres - Away 7/5/2022 Padres - Away 7/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Royals W 5-3 Away 6/27/2022 Yankees L 9-5 Away 6/28/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/29/2022 Yankees L 5-3 Away 6/30/2022 Mariners L 8-6 Away 7/1/2022 Mariners - Away 7/2/2022 Mariners - Away 7/3/2022 Mariners - Away 7/4/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/5/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/6/2022 Blue Jays - Home

