How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Marco Gonzales, who gets the start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.234).
- The Mariners have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 4.0 runs per game (314 total runs).
- The Mariners' .318 on-base percentage is 12th in the league.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 250 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with 13 long balls.
- Among all batters in baseball, Rodriguez is 36th in homers and 45th in RBI.
- Jesse Winker is batting .235 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks.
- Winker is 138th in homers in the majors and 92nd in RBI.
- Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks while batting .223.
- Eugenio Suarez has launched a team-high 13 home runs.
Athletics Impact Players
- Brown leads Oakland in batting average (.225), home runs (10) and runs batted in (36) this season.
- In all of the major leagues, Brown ranks 63rd in home runs and 64th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting with a .225 average while slugging four homers and driving in 17 runs.
- Andrus ranks 210th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 233rd in RBI.
- Sean Murphy has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- Tony Kemp is batting .218 with an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .280 this season.
Mariners and Athletics Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Angels
L 2-1
Away
6/27/2022
Orioles
L 9-2
Home
6/28/2022
Orioles
W 2-0
Home
6/29/2022
Orioles
W 9-3
Home
6/30/2022
Athletics
W 8-6
Home
7/1/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/2/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/3/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/4/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/5/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/7/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Royals
W 5-3
Away
6/27/2022
Yankees
L 9-5
Away
6/28/2022
Yankees
L 2-1
Away
6/29/2022
Yankees
L 5-3
Away
6/30/2022
Mariners
L 8-6
Away
7/1/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/2/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/3/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/4/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/5/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/6/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
