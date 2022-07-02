How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Seth Brown (15) gets a hand from Oakland Athletics third base coach coach Darren Bush (51) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Marco Gonzales, who gets the start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.234).
  • The Mariners have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 4.0 runs per game (314 total runs).
  • The Mariners' .318 on-base percentage is 12th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 250 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with 13 long balls.
  • Among all batters in baseball, Rodriguez is 36th in homers and 45th in RBI.
  • Jesse Winker is batting .235 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks.
  • Winker is 138th in homers in the majors and 92nd in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks while batting .223.
  • Eugenio Suarez has launched a team-high 13 home runs.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Brown leads Oakland in batting average (.225), home runs (10) and runs batted in (36) this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Brown ranks 63rd in home runs and 64th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting with a .225 average while slugging four homers and driving in 17 runs.
  • Andrus ranks 210th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 233rd in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .218 with an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .280 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Angels

L 2-1

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

L 9-2

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

W 2-0

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

W 9-3

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

W 8-6

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/3/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/5/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

L 9-5

Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

L 8-6

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

