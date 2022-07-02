How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners take on Ramon Laureano and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Mariners rank 24th in the majors with a .233 batting average.
- The Mariners rank 24th in runs scored with 315, four per game.
- The Mariners' .317 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 253 (3.2 per game).
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .275.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez has put up a team-best 13 home runs.
- Rodriguez ranks 37th in homers and 47th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Winker is hitting .232 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks.
- Including all MLB batters, Winker ranks 146th in home runs and 83rd in RBI.
- Eugenio Suarez has 13 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks while batting .220.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy has been key for Oakland with nine home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.
- In all of MLB, Murphy is 76th in homers and 97th in RBI.
- Seth Brown is batting .220 this season with a team-high 10 home runs and 36 RBI.
- Brown is currently 65th in home runs and 65th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Elvis Andrus is batting .225 to lead Oakland, while adding four homers and 17 runs batted in this season.
- Tony Kemp has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .301. He's slugging .280 on the year.
Mariners and Athletics Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/27/2022
Orioles
L 9-2
Home
6/28/2022
Orioles
W 2-0
Home
6/29/2022
Orioles
W 9-3
Home
6/30/2022
Athletics
W 8-6
Home
7/1/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Home
7/2/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/3/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/4/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/5/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/7/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/8/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/27/2022
Yankees
L 9-5
Away
6/28/2022
Yankees
L 2-1
Away
6/29/2022
Yankees
L 5-3
Away
6/30/2022
Mariners
L 8-6
Away
7/1/2022
Mariners
W 3-1
Away
7/2/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/3/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/4/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/5/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/6/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/8/2022
Astros
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)