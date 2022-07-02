How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners take on Ramon Laureano and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners rank 24th in the majors with a .233 batting average.

The Mariners rank 24th in runs scored with 315, four per game.

The Mariners' .317 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 253 (3.2 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .275.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez has put up a team-best 13 home runs.

Rodriguez ranks 37th in homers and 47th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Winker is hitting .232 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks.

Including all MLB batters, Winker ranks 146th in home runs and 83rd in RBI.

Eugenio Suarez has 13 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks while batting .220.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy has been key for Oakland with nine home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.

In all of MLB, Murphy is 76th in homers and 97th in RBI.

Seth Brown is batting .220 this season with a team-high 10 home runs and 36 RBI.

Brown is currently 65th in home runs and 65th in RBI in the major leagues.

Elvis Andrus is batting .225 to lead Oakland, while adding four homers and 17 runs batted in this season.

Tony Kemp has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .301. He's slugging .280 on the year.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Home 6/28/2022 Orioles W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 Orioles W 9-3 Home 6/30/2022 Athletics W 8-6 Home 7/1/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 7/2/2022 Athletics - Home 7/3/2022 Athletics - Home 7/4/2022 Padres - Away 7/5/2022 Padres - Away 7/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 Yankees L 9-5 Away 6/28/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/29/2022 Yankees L 5-3 Away 6/30/2022 Mariners L 8-6 Away 7/1/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Away 7/2/2022 Mariners - Away 7/3/2022 Mariners - Away 7/4/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/5/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/6/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/8/2022 Astros - Home

