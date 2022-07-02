How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Jun 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) celebrates with third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Kyle Schwarber and Paul Goldschmidt, will try to keep it going when the Philadelphia Phillies play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).

The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (375 total, 4.8 per game).

The Phillies rank 14th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

The Cardinals have scored 376 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .321.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber has put up a team-leading 23 home runs and has driven in 51 runs.

Of all MLB batters, Schwarber ranks 135th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 40 walks.

Hoskins is 18th in homers and 38th in RBI so far this season.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .245 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

J.T. Realmuto is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in batting average (.344), home runs (19) and runs batted in (65) this season.

Among all batters in the majors, Goldschmidt's home run total is eighth and his RBI tally ranks second.

Nolan Arenado is batting .288 with an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .523 this season.

Arenado ranks 24th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 10th in RBI.

Tommy Edman has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Brendan Donovan is batting .303 with an OBP of .413 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Phillies and Cardinals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Padres W 8-5 Away 6/28/2022 Braves L 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Braves L 4-1 Home 6/30/2022 Braves W 14-4 Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals W 5-3 Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/5/2022 Nationals - Home 7/6/2022 Nationals - Home 7/7/2022 Nationals - Home 7/8/2022 Cardinals - Away

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Cubs L 6-5 Home 6/27/2022 Marlins W 9-0 Home 6/28/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Marlins L 4-3 Home 7/1/2022 Phillies L 5-3 Away 7/2/2022 Phillies - Away 7/3/2022 Phillies - Away 7/4/2022 Braves - Away 7/5/2022 Braves - Away 7/6/2022 Braves - Away 7/7/2022 Braves - Away

Regional restrictions apply.