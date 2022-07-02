How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A couple of hot hitters, Kyle Schwarber and Paul Goldschmidt, will try to keep it going when the Philadelphia Phillies play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Phillies vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).
- The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (375 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Phillies rank 14th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- The Cardinals have scored 376 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .321.
Phillies Impact Players
- Schwarber has put up a team-leading 23 home runs and has driven in 51 runs.
- Of all MLB batters, Schwarber ranks 135th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Rhys Hoskins is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 40 walks.
- Hoskins is 18th in homers and 38th in RBI so far this season.
- Nicholas Castellanos is batting .245 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- J.T. Realmuto is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in batting average (.344), home runs (19) and runs batted in (65) this season.
- Among all batters in the majors, Goldschmidt's home run total is eighth and his RBI tally ranks second.
- Nolan Arenado is batting .288 with an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .523 this season.
- Arenado ranks 24th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 10th in RBI.
- Tommy Edman has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
- Brendan Donovan is batting .303 with an OBP of .413 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.
Phillies and Cardinals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Padres
W 8-5
Away
6/28/2022
Braves
L 5-3
Home
6/29/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Home
6/30/2022
Braves
W 14-4
Home
7/1/2022
Cardinals
W 5-3
Home
7/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/6/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/7/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Cubs
L 6-5
Home
6/27/2022
Marlins
W 9-0
Home
6/28/2022
Marlins
W 5-3
Home
6/29/2022
Marlins
L 4-3
Home
7/1/2022
Phillies
L 5-3
Away
7/2/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/3/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/4/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/5/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/6/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/7/2022
Braves
-
Away
