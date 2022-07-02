How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) celebrates with third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Kyle Schwarber and Paul Goldschmidt, will try to keep it going when the Philadelphia Phillies play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).
  • The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (375 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Phillies rank 14th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
  • The Cardinals have scored 376 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .321.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber has put up a team-leading 23 home runs and has driven in 51 runs.
  • Of all MLB batters, Schwarber ranks 135th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Hoskins is 18th in homers and 38th in RBI so far this season.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .245 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • J.T. Realmuto is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in batting average (.344), home runs (19) and runs batted in (65) this season.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Goldschmidt's home run total is eighth and his RBI tally ranks second.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .288 with an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .523 this season.
  • Arenado ranks 24th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 10th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
  • Brendan Donovan is batting .303 with an OBP of .413 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Phillies and Cardinals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Away

6/28/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Home

6/29/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Home

6/30/2022

Braves

W 14-4

Home

7/1/2022

Cardinals

W 5-3

Home

7/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Cubs

L 6-5

Home

6/27/2022

Marlins

W 9-0

Home

6/28/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Home

6/29/2022

Marlins

L 4-3

Home

7/1/2022

Phillies

L 5-3

Away

7/2/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/3/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/4/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/5/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/6/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/7/2022

Braves

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

