How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the win with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays will look to Alejandro Kirk for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

Blue Jays vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Rays Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .258 batting average is third-best in the majors.
  • The Blue Jays are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (370 total).
  • The Blue Jays' .327 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
  • The Rays' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
  • The Rays have scored 301 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Rays have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays in home runs (18) and runs batted in (49).
  • Guerrero is 12th in homers and 18th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • George Springer is hitting .261 with 11 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Springer ranks 24th in homers and 54th in RBI so far this year.
  • Kirk has racked up a team-high batting average of .318.
  • Bo Bichette has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .255.

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a batting average of .271. He's also hit three home runs with 15 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Diaz ranks 249th in home runs and 259th in RBI.
  • Arozarena is batting .249 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
  • Arozarena ranks 117th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 83rd in RBI.
  • Wander Franco has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
  • Harold Ramirez has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .360. He's slugging .413 on the year.

Blue Jays and Rays Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

Red Sox

W 7-2

Home

6/28/2022

Red Sox

W 6-5

Home

6/29/2022

Red Sox

L 6-5

Home

6/30/2022

Rays

W 4-1

Home

7/1/2022

Rays

W 9-2

Home

7/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/3/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/4/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/5/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/6/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

6/28/2022

Brewers

L 5-3

Home

6/29/2022

Brewers

L 5-3

Home

6/30/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Away

7/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 9-2

Away

7/2/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/2/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/3/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
12:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
