How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) prepares for his at bat prior to the first inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers hit the field against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.256).
  • The Mets are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (370 total).
  • The Mets are second in the league with an on-base percentage of .327.
  • The Rangers rank 20th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
  • The Rangers have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 328 (4.4 per game).
  • The Rangers have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.296).

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).
  • Alonso ranks fifth in home runs and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .242 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Including all MLB batters, Lindor ranks 47th in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is batting .275 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a .319 batting average.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Garcia is batting .255 this season with a team-high 15 home runs and 50 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Garcia's home run total is 24th and his RBI tally ranks 16th.
  • Corey Seager is slugging .417 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 35 runs.
  • Seager is 24th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 70th in RBI.
  • Marcus Semien is slashing .235/.292/.376 this season for the Rangers.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .279. He's also hit 11 home runs with 33 RBI.

Mets and Rangers Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Astros

L 9-1

Home

6/29/2022

Astros

L 2-0

Home

7/1/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Home

7/2/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Nationals

L 6-4

Home

6/27/2022

Royals

W 10-4

Away

6/28/2022

Royals

W 8-3

Away

6/29/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Away

7/1/2022

Mets

L 4-3

Away

7/2/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/3/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/4/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/5/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/6/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/8/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Texas Rangers at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

