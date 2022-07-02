How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers hit the field against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET at Citi Field.
Mets vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mets vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.256).
- The Mets are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (370 total).
- The Mets are second in the league with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Rangers rank 20th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- The Rangers have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 328 (4.4 per game).
- The Rangers have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.296).
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).
- Alonso ranks fifth in home runs and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .242 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
- Including all MLB batters, Lindor ranks 47th in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Starling Marte is batting .275 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a .319 batting average.
Rangers Impact Players
- Garcia is batting .255 this season with a team-high 15 home runs and 50 RBI.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Garcia's home run total is 24th and his RBI tally ranks 16th.
- Corey Seager is slugging .417 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 35 runs.
- Seager is 24th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 70th in RBI.
- Marcus Semien is slashing .235/.292/.376 this season for the Rangers.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .279. He's also hit 11 home runs with 33 RBI.
Mets and Rangers Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Marlins
W 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Away
6/28/2022
Astros
L 9-1
Home
6/29/2022
Astros
L 2-0
Home
7/1/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Home
7/2/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/3/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/4/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/5/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Nationals
L 6-4
Home
6/27/2022
Royals
W 10-4
Away
6/28/2022
Royals
W 8-3
Away
6/29/2022
Royals
L 2-1
Away
7/1/2022
Mets
L 4-3
Away
7/2/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/3/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/4/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/5/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/6/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/8/2022
Twins
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Texas Rangers at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)