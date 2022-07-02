How to Watch Rangers at Mets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Mets look to win the series in game two tonight against the Texas Rangers.

The Mets broke up a three-game losing streak by earning the 4-3 victory over the Rangers in the opener of this series. The Rangers will look to avoid their third straight loss with a win tonight. The Mets have so far been able to fend off the Atlanta Braves in the division after Atlanta was the hottest team in baseball in June. New York will need to keep up the pressure though as its lead in the NL East is 3.5 heading into July. 

How to Watch Texas Rangers at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream Texas Rangers at New York Rangers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They did just that in game one when the Mets scored four runs in the fourth inning. Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer in the inning to break a tie at the time. Starter David Peterson gave up three runs but struck out 10 Rangers and was good enough to earn the win. The bullpen shut it down the rest of the way to end a very close and exciting game. 

Trevor Williams will get the start for New York in the second game. Williams is 1-4 with a 3.64 ERA. The Rangers will start Martin Perez who has really been a stand-out for Texas this season. The lefty is 6-2 with a 2.22 ERA. Come for the pitching and stay for this interleague matchup that rarely ever happens. 

