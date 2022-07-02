How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the win with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Shane McClanahan gets the nod on the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays and Alejandro Kirk on Saturday at 12:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Game Time: 12:07 PM ET

12:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Blue Jays vs. Rays Batting Stats

The Blue Jays have the third-best batting average in the majors (.258).

The Blue Jays score the sixth-most runs in baseball (370 total, 4.8 per game).

The Blue Jays' .327 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Rays have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The Rays have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 301 (4.0 per game).

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays in home runs (18) and runs batted in (49).

In all of baseball, Guerrero ranks 12th in home runs and 18th in RBI.

George Springer is hitting .261 with 11 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Springer ranks 24th in homers and 54th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Kirk has accumulated a team-best batting average of .318.

Bo Bichette is hitting .255 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

Rays Impact Players

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a .271 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 15 RBI.

Diaz's home run total puts him 249th in MLB, and he is 259th in RBI.

Randy Arozarena has 70 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Overall, Arozarena is 117th in home runs and 83rd in RBI this season.

Wander Franco is slashing .255/.286/.395 this season for the Rays.

Harold Ramirez has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .360. He's slugging .413 on the year.

Blue Jays and Rays Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 Red Sox W 7-2 Home 6/28/2022 Red Sox W 6-5 Home 6/29/2022 Red Sox L 6-5 Home 6/30/2022 Rays W 4-1 Home 7/1/2022 Rays W 9-2 Home 7/2/2022 Rays - Home 7/2/2022 Rays - Home 7/3/2022 Rays - Home 7/4/2022 Athletics - Away 7/5/2022 Athletics - Away 7/6/2022 Athletics - Away

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 6/28/2022 Brewers L 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Brewers L 5-3 Home 6/30/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Away 7/1/2022 Blue Jays L 9-2 Away 7/2/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/2/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/3/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/4/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/5/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/6/2022 Red Sox - Away

