How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the win with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Shane McClanahan gets the nod on the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays and Alejandro Kirk on Saturday at 12:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Rays Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays have the third-best batting average in the majors (.258).
  • The Blue Jays score the sixth-most runs in baseball (370 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Blue Jays' .327 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
  • The Rays have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Rays have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 301 (4.0 per game).
  • The Rays have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays in home runs (18) and runs batted in (49).
  • In all of baseball, Guerrero ranks 12th in home runs and 18th in RBI.
  • George Springer is hitting .261 with 11 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Springer ranks 24th in homers and 54th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Kirk has accumulated a team-best batting average of .318.
  • Bo Bichette is hitting .255 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a .271 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 15 RBI.
  • Diaz's home run total puts him 249th in MLB, and he is 259th in RBI.
  • Randy Arozarena has 70 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
  • Overall, Arozarena is 117th in home runs and 83rd in RBI this season.
  • Wander Franco is slashing .255/.286/.395 this season for the Rays.
  • Harold Ramirez has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .360. He's slugging .413 on the year.

Blue Jays and Rays Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

Red Sox

W 7-2

Home

6/28/2022

Red Sox

W 6-5

Home

6/29/2022

Red Sox

L 6-5

Home

6/30/2022

Rays

W 4-1

Home

7/1/2022

Rays

W 9-2

Home

7/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/3/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/4/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/5/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/6/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

6/28/2022

Brewers

L 5-3

Home

6/29/2022

Brewers

L 5-3

Home

6/30/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Away

7/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 9-2

Away

7/2/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/2/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/3/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
12:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
