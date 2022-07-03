How to Watch Diamondbacks at Rockies

Both the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks have a chance to win the series in this rubber match.

The Rockies bounced back on Saturday from the series opener to snag a win against the Diamondbacks and tie up this series. Now Colorado has a chance to win this series and tie up the season series. After only scoring three at home on Friday, the Rockies couldn't be stopped on offense winning 11-7. Are we in for more fireworks this holiday weekend for the finale?

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

The offense was led by Brendan Rodgers and Connor Joe for the Rockies. Rodgers hit a three-run bomb and Joe hit a triple to highlight his three-RBI night. The Diamondbacks wouldn't go quietly with Christian Walker hitting two homers and the club scoring two in the ninth. But it just wasn't enough for a full comeback.

More will be expected from the pitching matchup today. Chad Kuhl will get the start for the Rockies. He has been their best pitcher this year and is coming off a complete-game shutout against the Dodgers while only giving up three hits. Kuhl is 5-5 with a 3.49 ERA. The Diamondbacks will start Zac Gallen who is 4-2 with a 3.32 ERA.

