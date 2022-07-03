How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Jul 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) and Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) and relief pitcher Luke Weaver (7) and catcher Carson Kelly (18) s celebrate defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker hit the field at Coors Field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Rockies' .261 batting average is second-best in the majors.

The Rockies have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (343 total runs).

The Rockies' .324 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in the league.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in the league with 317 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron has managed a team-leading 17 home runs and has driven in 56 runs.

Cron's home runs place him 14th in the majors, and he ranks sixth in RBI.

Blackmon is batting .267 with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Blackmon is 37th in home runs and 37th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Brendan Rodgers has 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .263.

Connor Joe is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 40 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker leads Arizona in home runs (19) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .201.

Among all hitters in MLB, Walker ranks eighth in home runs and 41st in RBI.

Ketel Marte's batting average of .260 leads all Arizona hitters this season.

Marte is 212th in home runs and 178th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Daulton Varsho has 60 hits this season and a slash line of .232/.294/.402.

David Peralta has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .464 on the year.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Twins L 6-3 Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers W 7-4 Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Tigers L 6-3 Home 6/26/2022 Tigers W 11-7 Home 6/28/2022 Padres W 7-6 Home 6/29/2022 Padres L 4-0 Home 7/1/2022 Rockies W 9-3 Away 7/2/2022 Rockies - Away 7/3/2022 Rockies - Away 7/4/2022 Giants - Home 7/5/2022 Giants - Home 7/6/2022 Giants - Home 7/7/2022 Rockies - Home

