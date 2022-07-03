How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) and Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) and relief pitcher Luke Weaver (7) and catcher Carson Kelly (18) s celebrate defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker hit the field at Coors Field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Rockies' .261 batting average is second-best in the majors.
  • The Rockies have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (343 total runs).
  • The Rockies' .324 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in the league with 317 total runs scored this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron has managed a team-leading 17 home runs and has driven in 56 runs.
  • Cron's home runs place him 14th in the majors, and he ranks sixth in RBI.
  • Blackmon is batting .267 with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Blackmon is 37th in home runs and 37th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .263.
  • Connor Joe is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 40 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker leads Arizona in home runs (19) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .201.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Walker ranks eighth in home runs and 41st in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte's batting average of .260 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
  • Marte is 212th in home runs and 178th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Daulton Varsho has 60 hits this season and a slash line of .232/.294/.402.
  • David Peralta has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .464 on the year.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

W 4-0

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

W 7-4

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

L 8-4

Home

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-3

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Tigers

L 6-3

Home

6/26/2022

Tigers

W 11-7

Home

6/28/2022

Padres

W 7-6

Home

6/29/2022

Padres

L 4-0

Home

7/1/2022

Rockies

W 9-3

Away

7/2/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/3/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/6/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

