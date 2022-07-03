How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Jul 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) and left fielder Kris Bryant (23) celebrate with teammates after the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

David Peralta and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Sunday at Coors Field against Chad Kuhl, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.216).

The Diamondbacks have the No. 21 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (324 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .296.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .262 batting average.

The Rockies have scored 354 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 21 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 42.

Of all hitters in baseball, Walker's home runs rank him seventh, and his RBI tally puts him 39th.

Ketel Marte's .264 batting average paces his team.

Marte is 176th in home runs and 166th in RBI so far this season.

Daulton Varsho has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while batting .235.

Peralta has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks while batting .247.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 17, runs batted in with 58 and his batting average of .295 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cron ranks 14th in home runs and fifth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .270 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Blackmon ranks 37th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 32nd in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Connor Joe has collected 77 hits this season and has an OBP of .376. He's slugging .403 on the year.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Tigers W 11-7 Home 6/28/2022 Padres W 7-6 Home 6/29/2022 Padres L 4-0 Home 7/1/2022 Rockies W 9-3 Away 7/2/2022 Rockies L 11-7 Away 7/3/2022 Rockies - Away 7/4/2022 Giants - Home 7/5/2022 Giants - Home 7/6/2022 Giants - Home 7/7/2022 Rockies - Home 7/8/2022 Rockies - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers W 7-4 Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

