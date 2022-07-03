How to Watch Red Sox at Cubs

The Cubs look to earn their first series sweep of the year when they take on the Red Sox in the finale of their three-game series on Sunday

The Cubs won their fourth game in a row on Saturday went they beat the Red Sox 3-1. They came back to beat Boston 6-5 in the opener on Friday and then got a great emergency relief appearance by Al Leiter Jr. on Saturday to help lead them to the win.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Cubs have yet to earn a sweep this year and can finally get their first one on Sunday with a win.

The Cubs will send Keegan Thompson to the mound looking to get that fourth straight win and series sweep. Thompson is 7-3 on the season with a. 3.34 ERA. The Cubs have won two of his last three starts, but dropped his last one against the Reds.

The Red Sox will look to make it two straight starts with a loss as they try and salvage a win in their first trip to Wrigley Field since 2012.

The Red Sox came to Chicago red-hot as they went 20-6 in the month of June. They haven't been able to get going, though, against the rebuilding Cubs.

Regional restrictions may apply.