How to Watch Cardinals at Phillies

The Phillies were one of the best teams in the month of June. The Phillies went 19-8 last month and the run has really revived their season. By the time they let go of their manager Joe Girardi, it looked like the Phillies' season was over. Now, they are just two-and-a-half games behind the Cardinals for the third NL wild-card spot. This series so far has not disappointed, as we are all tied up heading into the rubber match tonight for Sunday night baseball.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Nolan Arenado has been the story of this series so far. In a 5-3 loss on Friday, Arenado hit for his second cycle and the first for St. Louis since 2005. Then he got the Cardinals roaring in the first inning yesterday by hitting a homer. It was the start of something incredibly special as the Cardinals hit three more in a row after that. Hitting four homers in a row has only happened 11 times in the history of the league. The Cards hit another homer to win the game 7-6 to set up the rubber match.

Tonight, we will see Adam Wainwright (6-5, 3.07 ERA) go for the Cardinals and Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.89 ERA) for the Phillies. Besides the great pitching matchup, make sure you don't miss the Kay-Rod presentation on ESPN2 as well. Michael Kay of the Yankees broadcast and Alex Rodriguez have an alternate broadcast at the same time. Kay is out because of COVID this weekend but ESPN announcer Kevin Conners will fill in.

Regional restrictions may apply.