How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu hit the field at Oracle Park against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Giants vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank 19th in the majors with a .238 batting average.
  • The Giants rank 11th in runs scored with 361, 4.8 per game.
  • The Giants are ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox have scored 315 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The White Sox have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has a team-leading 40 runs batted in.
  • In all of MLB, Flores ranks 82nd in homers and 43rd in RBI.
  • Pederson has shown off his power as he leads his team with 17 home runs.
  • Thairo Estrada has a team-best batting average of .256.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu is batting .285 this season with a team-high nine home runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu is 82nd in home runs and 72nd in RBI.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in with 38 while batting .285 with eight homers.
  • Robert ranks 97th in homers and 55th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn's batting average of .296 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Tim Anderson has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .371. He's slugging .450 on the year.

Giants and White Sox Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Reds

L 10-3

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

W 4-3

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Home

7/1/2022

White Sox

L 1-0

Home

7/2/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Home

7/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/7/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

W 11-4

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

W 1-0

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/6/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
