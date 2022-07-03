How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu hit the field at Oracle Park against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
Giants vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Giants vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Giants rank 19th in the majors with a .238 batting average.
- The Giants rank 11th in runs scored with 361, 4.8 per game.
- The Giants are ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- The White Sox have scored 315 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has a team-leading 40 runs batted in.
- In all of MLB, Flores ranks 82nd in homers and 43rd in RBI.
- Pederson has shown off his power as he leads his team with 17 home runs.
- Thairo Estrada has a team-best batting average of .256.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu is batting .285 this season with a team-high nine home runs.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu is 82nd in home runs and 72nd in RBI.
- Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in with 38 while batting .285 with eight homers.
- Robert ranks 97th in homers and 55th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Andrew Vaughn's batting average of .296 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Tim Anderson has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .371. He's slugging .450 on the year.
Giants and White Sox Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Reds
L 10-3
Home
6/28/2022
Tigers
W 4-3
Home
6/29/2022
Tigers
L 3-2
Home
7/1/2022
White Sox
L 1-0
Home
7/2/2022
White Sox
L 5-3
Home
7/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/7/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/8/2022
Padres
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/27/2022
Angels
L 4-3
Away
6/28/2022
Angels
W 11-4
Away
6/29/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
7/1/2022
Giants
W 1-0
Away
7/2/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Away
7/3/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/4/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/5/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/6/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)