How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Rockies are second in the majors with a .261 batting average.
- The Rockies have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (343 total runs).
- The Rockies rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 317 (4.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron has posted a team-leading 17 home runs and has driven in 56 runs.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home runs place him 14th, and his RBI tally ranks him sixth.
- Charlie Blackmon is hitting .267 with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Blackmon is 37th in home runs and 37th in RBI so far this season.
- Rodgers is batting .263 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Connor Joe is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 40 walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Walker is batting .201 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 40 RBI.
- Walker is eighth in home runs and 41st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Ketel Marte's batting average of .260 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
- Marte is currently 212th in homers and 178th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Daulton Varsho is slashing .232/.294/.402 this season for the Diamondbacks.
- David Peralta is batting .248 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .464 this season.
Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Twins
L 6-3
Away
6/27/2022
Dodgers
W 4-0
Home
6/28/2022
Dodgers
W 7-4
Home
6/29/2022
Dodgers
L 8-4
Home
7/1/2022
Diamondbacks
L 9-3
Home
7/2/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/5/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/6/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/7/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Tigers
L 6-3
Home
6/26/2022
Tigers
W 11-7
Home
6/28/2022
Padres
W 7-6
Home
6/29/2022
Padres
L 4-0
Home
7/1/2022
Rockies
W 9-3
Away
7/2/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/3/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/4/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/5/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/6/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/7/2022
Rockies
-
Home
