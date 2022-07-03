How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

Jul 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) and Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) and relief pitcher Luke Weaver (7) and catcher Carson Kelly (18) s celebrate defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Rockies are second in the majors with a .261 batting average.

The Rockies have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (343 total runs).

The Rockies rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 317 (4.1 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron has posted a team-leading 17 home runs and has driven in 56 runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home runs place him 14th, and his RBI tally ranks him sixth.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .267 with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Blackmon is 37th in home runs and 37th in RBI so far this season.

Rodgers is batting .263 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Connor Joe is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 40 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker is batting .201 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 40 RBI.

Walker is eighth in home runs and 41st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Ketel Marte's batting average of .260 leads all Arizona hitters this season.

Marte is currently 212th in homers and 178th in RBI in the major leagues.

Daulton Varsho is slashing .232/.294/.402 this season for the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta is batting .248 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .464 this season.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Twins L 6-3 Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers W 7-4 Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Tigers L 6-3 Home 6/26/2022 Tigers W 11-7 Home 6/28/2022 Padres W 7-6 Home 6/29/2022 Padres L 4-0 Home 7/1/2022 Rockies W 9-3 Away 7/2/2022 Rockies - Away 7/3/2022 Rockies - Away 7/4/2022 Giants - Home 7/5/2022 Giants - Home 7/6/2022 Giants - Home 7/7/2022 Rockies - Home

