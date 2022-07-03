How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) and left fielder Kris Bryant (23) celebrate with teammates after the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks rank 29th in the majors with a .216 batting average.
  • The Diamondbacks are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (324 total).
  • The Diamondbacks' .296 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .262 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored 354 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .325.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker paces the Diamondbacks with 21 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 42.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Walker is seventh in home runs and 39th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte has a club-high .264 batting average.
  • Marte ranks 176th in homers and 166th in RBI among MLB batters this year.
  • Daulton Varsho is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
  • David Peralta is hitting .247 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 17, runs batted in with 58 and his batting average of .295 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total is 14th and his RBI tally is fifth.
  • Blackmon has 76 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .472 this season.
  • Blackmon ranks 37th in homers and 32nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 70 hits this season and a slash line of .264/.316/.438.
  • Connor Joe has 77 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Tigers

W 11-7

Home

6/28/2022

Padres

W 7-6

Home

6/29/2022

Padres

L 4-0

Home

7/1/2022

Rockies

W 9-3

Away

7/2/2022

Rockies

L 11-7

Away

7/3/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/6/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

W 4-0

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

W 7-4

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

L 8-4

Home

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-3

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

W 11-7

Home

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

