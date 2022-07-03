How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Jul 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) and left fielder Kris Bryant (23) celebrate with teammates after the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks rank 29th in the majors with a .216 batting average.

The Diamondbacks are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (324 total).

The Diamondbacks' .296 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.

No team has a better batting average than the .262 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies have scored 354 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .325.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker paces the Diamondbacks with 21 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 42.

Among all hitters in the majors, Walker is seventh in home runs and 39th in RBI.

Ketel Marte has a club-high .264 batting average.

Marte ranks 176th in homers and 166th in RBI among MLB batters this year.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

David Peralta is hitting .247 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 17, runs batted in with 58 and his batting average of .295 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total is 14th and his RBI tally is fifth.

Blackmon has 76 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Blackmon ranks 37th in homers and 32nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Brendan Rodgers has 70 hits this season and a slash line of .264/.316/.438.

Connor Joe has 77 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Tigers W 11-7 Home 6/28/2022 Padres W 7-6 Home 6/29/2022 Padres L 4-0 Home 7/1/2022 Rockies W 9-3 Away 7/2/2022 Rockies L 11-7 Away 7/3/2022 Rockies - Away 7/4/2022 Giants - Home 7/5/2022 Giants - Home 7/6/2022 Giants - Home 7/7/2022 Rockies - Home 7/8/2022 Rockies - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers W 7-4 Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

