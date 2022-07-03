How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Jul 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30, right) is congratulated by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27, left) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Suarez takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Astros are 17th in the majors with a .239 batting average.

The Astros are the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (339 total).

The Astros are 12th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Angels rank 24th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

The Angels have scored 329 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Angels have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 23 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .311.

Of all batters in MLB, Alvarez ranks second in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Tucker has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .262.

Tucker is 19th in homers and 10th in RBI so far this season.

Alex Bregman is batting .239 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks.

Jose Altuve has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .273.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.277) and home runs (23) this season, while also chipping in with 47 RBI.

Trout ranks second in homers and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Shohei Ohtani is a key run producer for Los Angeles with a .255 average, 18 homers and 50 RBI.

Among all MLB batters, Ohtani is 13th in home runs and 17th in RBI.

Taylor Ward has collected 63 base hits, an OBP of .398 and a slugging percentage of .551 this season.

Jared Walsh is batting .250 with an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Mets W 9-1 Away 6/29/2022 Mets W 2-0 Away 6/30/2022 Yankees W 2-1 Home 7/1/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 7/2/2022 Angels W 9-1 Home 7/3/2022 Angels - Home 7/4/2022 Royals - Home 7/5/2022 Royals - Home 7/6/2022 Royals - Home 7/7/2022 Royals - Home 7/8/2022 Athletics - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 White Sox W 4-3 Home 6/28/2022 White Sox L 11-4 Home 6/29/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Home 7/1/2022 Astros L 8-1 Away 7/2/2022 Astros L 9-1 Away 7/3/2022 Astros - Away 7/5/2022 Marlins - Away 7/6/2022 Marlins - Away 7/7/2022 Orioles - Away 7/8/2022 Orioles - Away 7/9/2022 Orioles - Away

