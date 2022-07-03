How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30, right) is congratulated by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27, left) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Suarez takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 17th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (339 total).
  • The Astros are 12th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Angels rank 24th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
  • The Angels have scored 329 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Angels have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 23 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .311.
  • Of all batters in MLB, Alvarez ranks second in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Tucker has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .262.
  • Tucker is 19th in homers and 10th in RBI so far this season.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .239 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks.
  • Jose Altuve has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .273.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.277) and home runs (23) this season, while also chipping in with 47 RBI.
  • Trout ranks second in homers and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Shohei Ohtani is a key run producer for Los Angeles with a .255 average, 18 homers and 50 RBI.
  • Among all MLB batters, Ohtani is 13th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward has collected 63 base hits, an OBP of .398 and a slugging percentage of .551 this season.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .250 with an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Mets

W 9-1

Away

6/29/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

W 2-1

Home

7/1/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

7/2/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Home

7/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/4/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/6/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

White Sox

W 4-3

Home

6/28/2022

White Sox

L 11-4

Home

6/29/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Home

7/1/2022

Astros

L 8-1

Away

7/2/2022

Astros

L 9-1

Away

7/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/6/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/8/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/9/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
MLB

