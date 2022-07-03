How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30, right) is congratulated by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27, left) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Altuve and Luis Rengifo will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels square off at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 17th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
  • The Astros rank 15th in runs scored with 339, 4.4 per game.
  • The Astros rank 12th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Angels rank 24th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
  • The Angels have scored 329 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .311, and leads the Astros in home runs, with 23 and runs batted in with 56.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Alvarez's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally places him seventh.
  • Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks while batting .262.
  • Tucker is 19th in homers and 10th in RBI in the majors.
  • Altuve has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .273.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .239 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in homers with 23 while also maintaining a team-best .277 batting average.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Trout is second in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in runs batted in (50) this season. He's batting .255 while slugging .500.
  • Ohtani ranks 13th in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Taylor Ward has 63 hits this season and a slash line of .307/.398/.551.
  • Jared Walsh has 70 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Mets

W 9-1

Away

6/29/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

W 2-1

Home

7/1/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

7/2/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Home

7/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/4/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/6/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

White Sox

W 4-3

Home

6/28/2022

White Sox

L 11-4

Home

6/29/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Home

7/1/2022

Astros

L 8-1

Away

7/2/2022

Astros

L 9-1

Away

7/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/6/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/8/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/9/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
