How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Jose Altuve and Luis Rengifo will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels square off at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Astros are 17th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

The Astros rank 15th in runs scored with 339, 4.4 per game.

The Astros rank 12th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Angels rank 24th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

The Angels have scored 329 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .311, and leads the Astros in home runs, with 23 and runs batted in with 56.

Among all hitters in the majors, Alvarez's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally places him seventh.

Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks while batting .262.

Tucker is 19th in homers and 10th in RBI in the majors.

Altuve has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .273.

Alex Bregman is batting .239 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in homers with 23 while also maintaining a team-best .277 batting average.

Among all hitters in MLB, Trout is second in home runs and 22nd in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in runs batted in (50) this season. He's batting .255 while slugging .500.

Ohtani ranks 13th in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Taylor Ward has 63 hits this season and a slash line of .307/.398/.551.

Jared Walsh has 70 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Mets W 9-1 Away 6/29/2022 Mets W 2-0 Away 6/30/2022 Yankees W 2-1 Home 7/1/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 7/2/2022 Angels W 9-1 Home 7/3/2022 Angels - Home 7/4/2022 Royals - Home 7/5/2022 Royals - Home 7/6/2022 Royals - Home 7/7/2022 Royals - Home 7/8/2022 Athletics - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 White Sox W 4-3 Home 6/28/2022 White Sox L 11-4 Home 6/29/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Home 7/1/2022 Astros L 8-1 Away 7/2/2022 Astros L 9-1 Away 7/3/2022 Astros - Away 7/5/2022 Marlins - Away 7/6/2022 Marlins - Away 7/7/2022 Orioles - Away 7/8/2022 Orioles - Away 7/9/2022 Orioles - Away

