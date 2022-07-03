How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

The Pirates look to clinch a series victory on Sunday when they take on the Brewers in the finale of their four-game series

The Brewers came to Pittsburgh on a four-game winning streak, but have lost two of three to the Pirates.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Brewers dropped game one 8-7 but bounced to get a huge 19-2 win on Friday. They couldn't make it two in a row on Saturday though, as the Pirates came away with a 7-4 win.

The Brewers are now just trying to salvage a split of the four-game series when they send Brandon Woodruff to the mound. Woodruff is 6-3 on the season, but has a mediocre 4.44 ERA.

The Pirates will counter with Jose Quintana as they try and clinch the series win over the first-place Brewers.

Quintana is just 1-4 but has a decent 3.43 ERA on the season. That Pirates have lost six of his last eight starts.

Sunday they will look to make Quintana a winner again and get their fourth win in the last five games after dropping five in a row.

The Pirates will welcome the Yankees to town to begin next week and are hoping to head into the series on a two-game winning streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.