How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) congratulates left fielder Christian Yelich (22) on his solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, in the final game of a four-game series at PNC Park.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).
  • The Brewers score the eighth-most runs in baseball (372 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Brewers are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.
  • The Pirates have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 291 (3.7 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (16) and runs batted in (53).
  • Tellez ranks 19th in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Yelich has 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while batting .256.
  • Yelich is 97th in homers and 123rd in RBI so far this year.
  • Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 16 long balls.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-leading batting average of .261.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds is batting .257 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Reynolds' home run total is 27th and his RBI tally ranks 104th.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .256 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.
  • Hayes ranks 250th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 157th in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has 44 hits this season and a slash line of .224/.329/.429.
  • Jack Suwinski is batting .214 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

6/29/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

7/1/2022

Pirates

W 19-2

Away

7/2/2022

Pirates

L 7-4

Away

7/3/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/5/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/6/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

L 3-1

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

L 19-2

Home

7/2/2022

Brewers

W 7-4

Home

7/3/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/8/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

