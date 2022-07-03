How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Jul 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) congratulates left fielder Christian Yelich (22) on his solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, in the final game of a four-game series at PNC Park.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

The Brewers score the eighth-most runs in baseball (372 total, 4.7 per game).

The Brewers are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.

The Pirates have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 291 (3.7 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (16) and runs batted in (53).

Tellez ranks 19th in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Yelich has 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while batting .256.

Yelich is 97th in homers and 123rd in RBI so far this year.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 16 long balls.

Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-leading batting average of .261.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds is batting .257 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among all batters in the majors, Reynolds' home run total is 27th and his RBI tally ranks 104th.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .256 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.

Hayes ranks 250th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 157th in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach has 44 hits this season and a slash line of .224/.329/.429.

Jack Suwinski is batting .214 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Rays W 5-3 Away 6/29/2022 Rays W 5-3 Away 6/30/2022 Pirates L 8-7 Away 7/1/2022 Pirates W 19-2 Away 7/2/2022 Pirates L 7-4 Away 7/3/2022 Pirates - Away 7/4/2022 Cubs - Home 7/5/2022 Cubs - Home 7/6/2022 Cubs - Home 7/8/2022 Pirates - Home 7/9/2022 Pirates - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Nationals L 3-1 Away 6/29/2022 Nationals W 8-7 Away 6/30/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 7/1/2022 Brewers L 19-2 Home 7/2/2022 Brewers W 7-4 Home 7/3/2022 Brewers - Home 7/5/2022 Yankees - Home 7/6/2022 Yankees - Home 7/7/2022 Reds - Away 7/7/2022 Reds - Away 7/8/2022 Brewers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.