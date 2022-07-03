How to Watch New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) scores a run on a single by shortstop Corey Seager (not pictured) against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets will try to defeat Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Citi Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.256).
  • The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (373 total).
  • The Mets' .326 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers have scored 335 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 22 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 69.
  • Alonso's home runs place him fifth in MLB, and he is first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .247 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Lindor is 49th in home runs in MLB and seventh in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is batting .278 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 13 walks.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .318.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Garcia is batting .256 this season with a team-high 15 home runs and 50 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Garcia's home run total ranks 27th and his RBI tally is 17th.
  • Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 15 while driving in 36 runs and slugging .414.
  • Overall, Seager ranks 27th in homers and 67th in RBI this season.
  • Marcus Semien is slashing .231/.287/.370 this season for the Rangers.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .274. He's also hit 11 home runs with 33 RBI.

Mets and Rangers Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Astros

L 9-1

Home

6/29/2022

Astros

L 2-0

Home

7/1/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Home

7/2/2022

Rangers

L 7-3

Home

7/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/8/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

Royals

W 10-4

Away

6/28/2022

Royals

W 8-3

Away

6/29/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Away

7/1/2022

Mets

L 4-3

Away

7/2/2022

Mets

W 7-3

Away

7/3/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/4/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/5/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/6/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/8/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/9/2022

Twins

-

Home

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Texas Rangers at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
