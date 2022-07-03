How to Watch New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets will try to defeat Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Citi Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Mets vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mets vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.256).
- The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (373 total).
- The Mets' .326 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- The Rangers have scored 335 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 22 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 69.
- Alonso's home runs place him fifth in MLB, and he is first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .247 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Lindor is 49th in home runs in MLB and seventh in RBI.
- Starling Marte is batting .278 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .318.
Rangers Impact Players
- Garcia is batting .256 this season with a team-high 15 home runs and 50 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Garcia's home run total ranks 27th and his RBI tally is 17th.
- Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 15 while driving in 36 runs and slugging .414.
- Overall, Seager ranks 27th in homers and 67th in RBI this season.
- Marcus Semien is slashing .231/.287/.370 this season for the Rangers.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .274. He's also hit 11 home runs with 33 RBI.
Mets and Rangers Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Away
6/28/2022
Astros
L 9-1
Home
6/29/2022
Astros
L 2-0
Home
7/1/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Home
7/2/2022
Rangers
L 7-3
Home
7/3/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/4/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/5/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/8/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/27/2022
Royals
W 10-4
Away
6/28/2022
Royals
W 8-3
Away
6/29/2022
Royals
L 2-1
Away
7/1/2022
Mets
L 4-3
Away
7/2/2022
Mets
W 7-3
Away
7/3/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/4/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/5/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/6/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/8/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/9/2022
Twins
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
