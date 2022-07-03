How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Ray is set to start for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday against Nick Allen and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
  • The Mariners are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.0 runs per game (317 total).
  • The Mariners rank 13th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .213 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 254 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez paces the Mariners with 13 long balls.
  • Rodriguez ranks 37th in homers and 50th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Jesse Winker is hitting .228 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks.
  • Winker ranks 150th in home runs and 89th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 13 long balls.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .221 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a batting average of .226. He's also hit nine home runs with 33 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy's home run total is 82nd and his RBI tally is 89th.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (10) and runs batted in (36) this season while batting .218.
  • Brown ranks 67th in home runs and 67th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Elvis Andrus has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .225/.289/.348.
  • Tony Kemp has 54 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .277 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Orioles

W 2-0

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

W 9-3

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

W 8-6

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

7/3/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/5/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/9/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

L 8-6

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Giants

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Forge FC
Soccer

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC

By Brandon Rush10 minutes ago
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
