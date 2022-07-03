How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners look to win their second straight game and clinch the series win against the Athletics on Sunday afternoon

The Mariners clinched at least a series split with the Athletics on Saturday when they erased a 1-0 deficit with a run in the eighth and then walked it off in the ninth to get a 2-1 win.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They had won the opener 8-6 but dropped game two on Friday 3-1. The loss on Friday snapped a three-game winning streak, but they bounced back on Saturday to get another win.

Seattle has now won nine of its last 12 games as it tries to climb back to .500 on the year. The Mariners currently sit 38-42 on the season and are just a game back of the Rangers for second place in the AL West.

The Athletics, though, will be looking to slow down the Mariners and get a rare series split with them.

The A's will send Frankie Montas to the mound looking to get the win in the finale. Montas is just 3-8 on the season and the A's have won just one of the last 13 starts. They haven't given him a lot of run support, though, as they have scored two or fewer runs in 10 of his last 13 starts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Giants

By Ben Macaluso55 seconds ago
Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

By Adam Childs55 seconds ago
Forge FC
Soccer

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC

By Brandon Rush55 seconds ago
Jul 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) and left fielder Kris Bryant (23) celebrate with teammates after the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) and left fielder Kris Bryant (23) celebrate with teammates after the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
IMSA
Auto Racing

How to Watch IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: SportsCar Grand Prix

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) and left fielder Kris Bryant (23) celebrate with teammates after the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Kwik Trip 250

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy