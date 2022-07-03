How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

The Mariners look to win their second straight game and clinch the series win against the Athletics on Sunday afternoon

The Mariners clinched at least a series split with the Athletics on Saturday when they erased a 1-0 deficit with a run in the eighth and then walked it off in the ninth to get a 2-1 win.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They had won the opener 8-6 but dropped game two on Friday 3-1. The loss on Friday snapped a three-game winning streak, but they bounced back on Saturday to get another win.

Seattle has now won nine of its last 12 games as it tries to climb back to .500 on the year. The Mariners currently sit 38-42 on the season and are just a game back of the Rangers for second place in the AL West.

The Athletics, though, will be looking to slow down the Mariners and get a rare series split with them.

The A's will send Frankie Montas to the mound looking to get the win in the finale. Montas is just 3-8 on the season and the A's have won just one of the last 13 starts. They haven't given him a lot of run support, though, as they have scored two or fewer runs in 10 of his last 13 starts.

Regional restrictions may apply.