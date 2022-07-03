How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with infielder Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will look to get to Adam Wainwright when he starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

Phillies vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Phillies' .248 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

The Phillies are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (381 total).

The Phillies are 13th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals' .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Cardinals have scored 383 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .321.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs (23) and runs batted in (51).

Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 15th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Hoskins is 19th in homers and 41st in RBI in the majors.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

J.T. Realmuto is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .346 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Goldschmidt is 11th in home runs and second in RBI.

Nolan Arenado has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .353. He's slugging .543 on the year.

Arenado ranks 14th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and ninth in RBI.

Tommy Edman is slashing .270/.341/.397 this season for the Cardinals.

Brendan Donovan has 54 hits and an OBP of .408 to go with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Phillies and Cardinals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Braves L 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Braves L 4-1 Home 6/30/2022 Braves W 14-4 Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals W 5-3 Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals L 7-6 Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/5/2022 Nationals - Home 7/6/2022 Nationals - Home 7/7/2022 Nationals - Home 7/8/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/9/2022 Cardinals - Away

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 Marlins W 9-0 Home 6/28/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Marlins L 4-3 Home 7/1/2022 Phillies L 5-3 Away 7/2/2022 Phillies W 7-6 Away 7/3/2022 Phillies - Away 7/4/2022 Braves - Away 7/5/2022 Braves - Away 7/6/2022 Braves - Away 7/7/2022 Braves - Away 7/8/2022 Phillies - Home

