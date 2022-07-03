How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with infielder Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will look to get to Adam Wainwright when he starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .248 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.
  • The Phillies are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (381 total).
  • The Phillies are 13th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals' .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have scored 383 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .321.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs (23) and runs batted in (51).
  • Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 15th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Hoskins is 19th in homers and 41st in RBI in the majors.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • J.T. Realmuto is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt is batting .346 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Goldschmidt is 11th in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .353. He's slugging .543 on the year.
  • Arenado ranks 14th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and ninth in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is slashing .270/.341/.397 this season for the Cardinals.
  • Brendan Donovan has 54 hits and an OBP of .408 to go with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Phillies and Cardinals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Home

6/29/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Home

6/30/2022

Braves

W 14-4

Home

7/1/2022

Cardinals

W 5-3

Home

7/2/2022

Cardinals

L 7-6

Home

7/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

Marlins

W 9-0

Home

6/28/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Home

6/29/2022

Marlins

L 4-3

Home

7/1/2022

Phillies

L 5-3

Away

7/2/2022

Phillies

W 7-6

Away

7/3/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/4/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/5/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/6/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/7/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/8/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
