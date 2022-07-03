How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Brandon Woodruff on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- The Brewers have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (372 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 291 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 16 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 53.
- Including all batters in baseball, Tellez is 19th in homers and 10th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich has 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while hitting .256.
- Yelich is 97th in home runs and 123rd in RBI among MLB batters this year.
- Willy Adames has 16 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Andrew McCutchen leads the team in batting average with a mark of .261.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds is batting .257 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Reynolds ranks 27th in homers and 104th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Hayes is batting .256 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.
- Hayes is 250th in home runs and 157th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Daniel Vogelbach is slashing .224/.329/.429 this season for the Pirates.
- Jack Suwinski has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .460 on the year.
Brewers and Pirates Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/28/2022
Rays
W 5-3
Away
6/29/2022
Rays
W 5-3
Away
6/30/2022
Pirates
L 8-7
Away
7/1/2022
Pirates
W 19-2
Away
7/2/2022
Pirates
L 7-4
Away
7/3/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/4/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/5/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/6/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/8/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/9/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/28/2022
Nationals
L 3-1
Away
6/29/2022
Nationals
W 8-7
Away
6/30/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
7/1/2022
Brewers
L 19-2
Home
7/2/2022
Brewers
W 7-4
Home
7/3/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/5/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/6/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/8/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)