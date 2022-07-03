How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Jul 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) congratulates left fielder Christian Yelich (22) on his solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Brandon Woodruff on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

The Brewers have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (372 total runs).

The Brewers rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 291 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 16 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 53.

Including all batters in baseball, Tellez is 19th in homers and 10th in RBI.

Christian Yelich has 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while hitting .256.

Yelich is 97th in home runs and 123rd in RBI among MLB batters this year.

Willy Adames has 16 home runs, best in the lineup.

Andrew McCutchen leads the team in batting average with a mark of .261.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds is batting .257 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Reynolds ranks 27th in homers and 104th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Hayes is batting .256 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.

Hayes is 250th in home runs and 157th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Daniel Vogelbach is slashing .224/.329/.429 this season for the Pirates.

Jack Suwinski has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .460 on the year.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Rays W 5-3 Away 6/29/2022 Rays W 5-3 Away 6/30/2022 Pirates L 8-7 Away 7/1/2022 Pirates W 19-2 Away 7/2/2022 Pirates L 7-4 Away 7/3/2022 Pirates - Away 7/4/2022 Cubs - Home 7/5/2022 Cubs - Home 7/6/2022 Cubs - Home 7/8/2022 Pirates - Home 7/9/2022 Pirates - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Nationals L 3-1 Away 6/29/2022 Nationals W 8-7 Away 6/30/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 7/1/2022 Brewers L 19-2 Home 7/2/2022 Brewers W 7-4 Home 7/3/2022 Brewers - Home 7/5/2022 Yankees - Home 7/6/2022 Yankees - Home 7/7/2022 Reds - Away 7/7/2022 Reds - Away 7/8/2022 Brewers - Away

