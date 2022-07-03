How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will look to get the better of Lucas Giolito, the Chicago White Sox's named starter, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

The Giants rank 11th in runs scored with 361, 4.8 per game.

The Giants' .321 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

The White Sox have scored 315 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 40 runs batted in.

Among all hitters in MLB, Flores is 82nd in home runs and 43rd in RBI.

Joc Pederson has a team-high 17 home runs.

Thairo Estrada paces the Giants with a team-best batting average of .256.

Mike Yastrzemski has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .238.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago with nine home runs this season. He's batting .285 with 35 RBI.

Abreu ranks 82nd in homers and 72nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in (38) this season. He's batting .285 while slugging .418.

Robert is 97th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Andrew Vaughn's batting average of .296 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Tim Anderson is batting .335 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Giants and White Sox Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Reds L 10-3 Home 6/28/2022 Tigers W 4-3 Home 6/29/2022 Tigers L 3-2 Home 7/1/2022 White Sox L 1-0 Home 7/2/2022 White Sox L 5-3 Home 7/3/2022 White Sox - Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/7/2022 Padres - Away 7/8/2022 Padres - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 Angels L 4-3 Away 6/28/2022 Angels W 11-4 Away 6/29/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 7/1/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 7/2/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 7/3/2022 Giants - Away 7/4/2022 Twins - Home 7/5/2022 Twins - Home 7/6/2022 Twins - Home 7/7/2022 Tigers - Home 7/8/2022 Tigers - Home

