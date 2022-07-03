How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will look to get the better of Lucas Giolito, the Chicago White Sox's named starter, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
  • The Giants rank 11th in runs scored with 361, 4.8 per game.
  • The Giants' .321 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox have scored 315 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 40 runs batted in.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Flores is 82nd in home runs and 43rd in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson has a team-high 17 home runs.
  • Thairo Estrada paces the Giants with a team-best batting average of .256.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .238.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago with nine home runs this season. He's batting .285 with 35 RBI.
  • Abreu ranks 82nd in homers and 72nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in (38) this season. He's batting .285 while slugging .418.
  • Robert is 97th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Andrew Vaughn's batting average of .296 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Tim Anderson is batting .335 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Giants and White Sox Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Reds

L 10-3

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

W 4-3

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Home

7/1/2022

White Sox

L 1-0

Home

7/2/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Home

7/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/7/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

W 11-4

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

W 1-0

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/6/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
