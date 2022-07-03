How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners versus Oakland Athletics game on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Julio Rodriguez and Sean Murphy.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
  • The Mariners have the No. 25 offense in MLB action scoring four runs per game (317 total runs).
  • The Mariners rank 13th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .213 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 254 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Rodriguez has racked up a team-best 13 home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Rodriguez ranks 37th in homers and 50th in RBI.
  • Jesse Winker has 13 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks while hitting .228.
  • Winker ranks 150th in home runs and 89th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 13 long balls.
  • Adam Frazier has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks while batting .221.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland with a .226 batting average. He's also hit nine homers and has 33 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 82nd and his RBI tally ranks 89th.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (10) and runs batted in (36) this season while batting .218.
  • Among all major league hitters, Brown ranks 67th in home runs and 67th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus is slashing .225/.289/.348 this season for the Athletics.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .277 on the year.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Orioles

W 2-0

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

W 9-3

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

W 8-6

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

7/3/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/5/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/9/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

L 8-6

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

-

Home

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
