How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

The Seattle Mariners versus Oakland Athletics game on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Julio Rodriguez and Sean Murphy.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).

The Mariners have the No. 25 offense in MLB action scoring four runs per game (317 total runs).

The Mariners rank 13th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .213 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 254 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Rodriguez has racked up a team-best 13 home runs.

In all of MLB, Rodriguez ranks 37th in homers and 50th in RBI.

Jesse Winker has 13 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks while hitting .228.

Winker ranks 150th in home runs and 89th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 13 long balls.

Adam Frazier has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks while batting .221.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy leads Oakland with a .226 batting average. He's also hit nine homers and has 33 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 82nd and his RBI tally ranks 89th.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (10) and runs batted in (36) this season while batting .218.

Among all major league hitters, Brown ranks 67th in home runs and 67th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus is slashing .225/.289/.348 this season for the Athletics.

Tony Kemp has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .277 on the year.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Orioles W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 Orioles W 9-3 Home 6/30/2022 Athletics W 8-6 Home 7/1/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 7/2/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 7/3/2022 Athletics - Home 7/4/2022 Padres - Away 7/5/2022 Padres - Away 7/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/9/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/29/2022 Yankees L 5-3 Away 6/30/2022 Mariners L 8-6 Away 7/1/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Away 7/2/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 7/3/2022 Mariners - Away 7/4/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/5/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/6/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/8/2022 Astros - Home 7/9/2022 Astros - Home

