How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners versus Oakland Athletics game on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Julio Rodriguez and Sean Murphy.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
- The Mariners have the No. 25 offense in MLB action scoring four runs per game (317 total runs).
- The Mariners rank 13th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .213 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 254 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Rodriguez has racked up a team-best 13 home runs.
- In all of MLB, Rodriguez ranks 37th in homers and 50th in RBI.
- Jesse Winker has 13 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks while hitting .228.
- Winker ranks 150th in home runs and 89th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 13 long balls.
- Adam Frazier has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks while batting .221.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland with a .226 batting average. He's also hit nine homers and has 33 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 82nd and his RBI tally ranks 89th.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (10) and runs batted in (36) this season while batting .218.
- Among all major league hitters, Brown ranks 67th in home runs and 67th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus is slashing .225/.289/.348 this season for the Athletics.
- Tony Kemp has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .277 on the year.
Mariners and Athletics Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/28/2022
Orioles
W 2-0
Home
6/29/2022
Orioles
W 9-3
Home
6/30/2022
Athletics
W 8-6
Home
7/1/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Home
7/2/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
7/3/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/4/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/5/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/7/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/8/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/9/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/28/2022
Yankees
L 2-1
Away
6/29/2022
Yankees
L 5-3
Away
6/30/2022
Mariners
L 8-6
Away
7/1/2022
Mariners
W 3-1
Away
7/2/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/3/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/4/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/5/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/6/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/8/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/9/2022
Astros
-
Home
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)