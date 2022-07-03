How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park against Zack Wheeler, who is projected to start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch will be at 7:08 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Phillies vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).
- The Phillies have the No. 4 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (381 total runs).
- The Phillies rank 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- The Cardinals have scored 383 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .321.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (23) and runs batted in (51).
- Schwarber is second in homers and 15th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
- Hoskins is 19th in homers and 41st in RBI so far this year.
- Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- J.T. Realmuto is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in batting average (.346), home runs (19) and runs batted in (65) this season.
- Goldschmidt's home run total places him 11th in the big leagues, and he is second in RBI.
- Nolan Arenado has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .353. He's slugging .543 on the year.
- Arenado is 14th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
- Tommy Edman has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
- Brendan Donovan has 54 hits and an OBP of .408 to go with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
Phillies and Cardinals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/28/2022
Braves
L 5-3
Home
6/29/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Home
6/30/2022
Braves
W 14-4
Home
7/1/2022
Cardinals
W 5-3
Home
7/2/2022
Cardinals
L 7-6
Home
7/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/6/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/7/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/27/2022
Marlins
W 9-0
Home
6/28/2022
Marlins
W 5-3
Home
6/29/2022
Marlins
L 4-3
Home
7/1/2022
Phillies
L 5-3
Away
7/2/2022
Phillies
W 7-6
Away
7/3/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/4/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/5/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/6/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/7/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/8/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)