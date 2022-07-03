How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with infielder Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park against Zack Wheeler, who is projected to start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch will be at 7:08 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

The Phillies have the No. 4 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (381 total runs).

The Phillies rank 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

The Cardinals have scored 383 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .321.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (23) and runs batted in (51).

Schwarber is second in homers and 15th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Hoskins is 19th in homers and 41st in RBI so far this year.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

J.T. Realmuto is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in batting average (.346), home runs (19) and runs batted in (65) this season.

Goldschmidt's home run total places him 11th in the big leagues, and he is second in RBI.

Nolan Arenado has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .353. He's slugging .543 on the year.

Arenado is 14th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all MLB batters this year.

Tommy Edman has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Brendan Donovan has 54 hits and an OBP of .408 to go with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Phillies and Cardinals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Braves L 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Braves L 4-1 Home 6/30/2022 Braves W 14-4 Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals W 5-3 Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals L 7-6 Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/5/2022 Nationals - Home 7/6/2022 Nationals - Home 7/7/2022 Nationals - Home 7/8/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/9/2022 Cardinals - Away

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 Marlins W 9-0 Home 6/28/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Marlins L 4-3 Home 7/1/2022 Phillies L 5-3 Away 7/2/2022 Phillies W 7-6 Away 7/3/2022 Phillies - Away 7/4/2022 Braves - Away 7/5/2022 Braves - Away 7/6/2022 Braves - Away 7/7/2022 Braves - Away 7/8/2022 Phillies - Home

Regional restrictions apply.