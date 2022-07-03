How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) scores a run on a single by shortstop Corey Seager (not pictured) against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gray will start for the Texas Rangers in the final of a three-game series against the New York Mets and Brandon Nimmo on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mets' .256 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

The Mets score the seventh-most runs in baseball (373 total, 4.8 per game).

The Mets are third in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Rangers rank 16th in the league with 335 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 22 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 69.

Of all hitters in MLB, Alonso's home runs place him fifth, and his RBI tally ranks him first.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .247 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Lindor is 49th in homers and seventh in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Starling Marte has 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .278.

Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .318.

Rangers Impact Players

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 50.

Garcia is 27th in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Corey Seager is slugging .414 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 36 runs.

Seager ranks 27th in home runs and 67th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Marcus Semien is slashing .231/.287/.370 this season for the Rangers.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .274. He's also hit 11 home runs with 33 RBI.

Mets and Rangers Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 6/28/2022 Astros L 9-1 Home 6/29/2022 Astros L 2-0 Home 7/1/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Home 7/2/2022 Rangers L 7-3 Home 7/3/2022 Rangers - Home 7/4/2022 Reds - Away 7/5/2022 Reds - Away 7/6/2022 Reds - Away 7/7/2022 Marlins - Home 7/8/2022 Marlins - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 Royals W 10-4 Away 6/28/2022 Royals W 8-3 Away 6/29/2022 Royals L 2-1 Away 7/1/2022 Mets L 4-3 Away 7/2/2022 Mets W 7-3 Away 7/3/2022 Mets - Away 7/4/2022 Orioles - Away 7/5/2022 Orioles - Away 7/6/2022 Orioles - Away 7/8/2022 Twins - Home 7/9/2022 Twins - Home

Regional restrictions apply.