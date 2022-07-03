How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jon Gray will start for the Texas Rangers in the final of a three-game series against the New York Mets and Brandon Nimmo on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Mets vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mets vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Mets' .256 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Mets score the seventh-most runs in baseball (373 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Mets are third in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- The Rangers rank 16th in the league with 335 total runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 22 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 69.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Alonso's home runs place him fifth, and his RBI tally ranks him first.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .247 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Lindor is 49th in homers and seventh in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Starling Marte has 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .278.
- Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .318.
Rangers Impact Players
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 50.
- Garcia is 27th in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Corey Seager is slugging .414 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 36 runs.
- Seager ranks 27th in home runs and 67th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Marcus Semien is slashing .231/.287/.370 this season for the Rangers.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .274. He's also hit 11 home runs with 33 RBI.
Mets and Rangers Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Away
6/28/2022
Astros
L 9-1
Home
6/29/2022
Astros
L 2-0
Home
7/1/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Home
7/2/2022
Rangers
L 7-3
Home
7/3/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/4/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/5/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/8/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/27/2022
Royals
W 10-4
Away
6/28/2022
Royals
W 8-3
Away
6/29/2022
Royals
L 2-1
Away
7/1/2022
Mets
L 4-3
Away
7/2/2022
Mets
W 7-3
Away
7/3/2022
Mets
-
Away
7/4/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/5/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/6/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/8/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/9/2022
Twins
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Texas Rangers at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)